Coleraine make history by becoming first Northern Irish side to reach second round of UEFA Youth League

Coleraine have made history after they became the first Northern Irish side to qualify for the second round of the UEFA Youth League with a superb aggregate win over Macedonian side Pobeda.

Goals in the final ten minutes from Luke Kelly and Rory Moffatt helped the Bannsiders’ Under-19 side to a 2-2 draw in Skopje which, allied with a 3-2 win in the first leg in Coleraine last week, sent them through 4-3 over the two games.

It’s a remarkable achievement for Marty Smith’s team, who have been rewarded with a blockbuster tie against Belgian side Genk in the second round, the first leg of which will be on October 26.

Coleraine had given themselves a stunning chance to progress after the win in the home leg as goals from Jack Patton, Andrew Stinson and Reece Watton had them one goal ahead heading back to Macedonia.

But two goals from Filip Todoroski at the Showgrounds gave the visitors a chance, and just six minutes into the second leg in Skopje they drew level when Viktor Tosheski provided the finish for the opening goal.

With the tie level at 3-3 on aggregate, Pobeda were in the driving seat with the away goals advantage, and they could have easily extended their lead before the break as another goal was ruled out for offside, Todoroski rifled over and David Debreslioski shot wide when one-on-one.

But after the break the Bannsiders fought back and they nearly had an equaliser when Luca Doherty’s effort was cleared off the line by Leonid Kofilovski and Patton had a chance well saved.

Just when it looked like their efforts might come up short, though, Coleraine finally got the breakthrough, Doherty’s beautiful pass finished off masterfully by Kelly in the 82nd-minute to make it 1-1.

And all doubt was removed that it would be the Northern Irishmen progressing when Moffatt curled a stunning free-kick into the bottom corner with three minutes remaining to give them the two-goal aggregate cushion they needed.

Pobeda would at least rescue a draw on the day as Todoroski grabbed his third goal of the tie when he converted from the penalty spot, but it would be too little, too late as the Bannsiders march on.