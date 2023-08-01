Coleraine make two new signings

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says he is eager to keep working with Jake Wallace after the defender signed with the Bannsiders for the season following a successful trial period.

The former Glentoran defender moved to League One side Fleetwood Town three years ago but never got the chance to show what he was capable of due to injury problems.

Now the 19-year-old Portstewart man is back in Northern Ireland and, after impressing in several pre-season games at the Showgrounds as a trialist, has earned a deal for the season ahead.

Wallace will add to Coleraine’s defensive ranks as they look to improve on last season’s sixth-placed finish and Kearney is excited by his potential.

“Jake was keen to come on board after his release by Fleetwood, where he had a bad injury and things probably just didn’t go the way he would have wanted there,” explained the Bannsiders manager.

“However, he has trained with us and done extremely well in both the sessions and pre-season matches.

“It’s been a frustrating few years for him and he is looking forward to getting out on the pitch again and enjoying his football.

“He is a local lad which is vitally important and we are eager to continue working with him.”

The Bannsiders have also snapped up former Rangers and Glentoran defender Darren Cole.

Kearney said: "After speaking to Kenny and Dean Shiels, they could only say good things about Darren.

"He's had a couple of unfortunate injuries in the last few years which haven't been muscular, but rather damage caused through challenges.

"He is probably a week or two away from full speed but he's shown through training sessions and the game against Ards that he has a calmness and quality on the ball.

"He can read the game well and with the injuries sustained to Rodney Brown and Adam Mullan, it will give us an added depth in that area of the pitch."