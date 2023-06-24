Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hails new striker’s football IQ after pulling off Ballymena swap

Davy McDaid has swapped the blue of Ballymena for the blue of Coleraine

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has described Davy McDaid’s brain as “his biggest asset” after welcoming the striker back to the Showgrounds on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old has moved north from rivals Ballymena United, with whom he scored 11 goals in 42 appearances, in a swap deal that sees fellow forward Alexander Gawne go the other way.

McDaid previously played for the Bannsiders for six months in 2014 as part of a career that also includes stays with Derry City, York City, Cliftonville, Waterford and Larne.

The veteran Irish League striker will add more firepower to a front line that includes Josh Carson, Cathair Friel, Michael McCrudden, Andrew Mitchell, Andrew Scott and joint-Golden Boot winner from last season Matthew Shevlin.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Davy back to Coleraine,” he said. “We have mentioned before that we are going to have to be quite bespoke in terms of targets and Davy fits that bill.

“Matthew had a cracking season for us and Davy will be able to provide that little bit of guile and I’m sure they will have a great partnership in attack.

“I still feel that Davy still has plenty left in the tank and his brain is his biggest asset. I have no doubt that he will continue to get better and better and we are looking forward to working with him once again.”

Meanwhile, Gawne is no stranger to new Ballymena boss Jim Ervin having spent two loan spells at Carrick Rangers in the past two seasons, and now he reunites with him on Warden Street.

The 22-year-old has made over 70 appearances for Carrick during that time and the Sky Blues will hope he can lead their line, particularly after the departure of McDaid and impending departure of the transfer-listed David Parkhouse.

Gawne is the second striker to join the club in recent weeks after the arrival of Johnny McMurray, while Spencer Beattie, Jordan Gibson, Kenny Kane and Ryan Waide also form their scoring corps.