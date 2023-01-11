Coleraine manager Oran Kearney praises players for resilience in win over Newry City as they keep unbeaten run alive

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney declared himself delighted with their 2-1 win over Newry City and piled the praise on his players after a day of disruption.

The Bannsiders ran out winners at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Josh Carson and Michael McCrudden. Daniel Hughes converted a controversial penalty late on, but Coleraine managed to hang on for the win.

That’s now ten games unbeaten for Coleraine, who remained fifth in the Danske Bank Premiership, eight points behind leaders Cliftonville, and Kearney was pleased with how they handled the tough conditions.

"Yeah delighted, and an indifferent day in relation to you’re just trying to keep everything calm from a players point of view,” he told Coleraine TV.

“We knew the pitch wasn’t going to be brilliant but to be fair it probably held up not too bad. You have to give the lads credit for their overall performance here tonight.”

Newry were handed a lifeline when substitute James Teelan was fouled by Carson late on, with Hughes slotting the resulting penalty kick, and the Coleraine boss was relieved a “crazy decision” didn’t cost his side.

"Number one it looks outside, number two it’s as clean a tackle as I’ve ever seen, and number three it’s just the speed at which he reaches for the whistle to give the penalty. All was pretty crazy from our point of view and it could’ve cost us tonight,” he fumed.

“It would’ve been scandalous if we didn’t come out with the three points.”

The Bannsiders’ next game in the Premiership is against Portadown on Saturday, and Kearney is expecting another tough challenge.

"It’s never an easy game against Portadown,” he added. “It’s just about making sure we conserve as much as we can the rest of the week and be ready for Saturday.”

Moving forward in the January transfer window, it appears that Coleraine will continue to be active having already brought in Eamon Fyfe to bolster their title-chasing squad.

“We’re always looking, we’re always trying to do business but it’s easier said than done so we’ll keep trying at this point and time,” added Kearney.

Coleraine goalkeeper Marty Gallagher also reflected on the game, saying: “Massive result for us. We knew coming down here that we had to do a professional job and thankfully we did that and we got the three points.

"For me it wasn’t a penalty but obviously as well I’m disappointed to concede goals. I want to stay in the team and keep clean sheets, that’s the aim.

"We’re on a good run at the minute. Portadown is going to be another tough test, we’re at home as well so looking forward to it and just keep the games coming.”