Coleraine manager Oran Kearney thrilled to bring in ‘impressive’ defender Graham Kelly

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has expressed his delight at signing defender Graham Kelly to a three-year contract on the opening day of the Irish League transfer window.

The 25-year-old was out of contract after his Larne deal expired but it hasn’t taken him long to find a new club, moving to the Showgrounds on a long-term pact.

A former Sheffield United player, Kelly has spent time with Port Vale, as well as loan spells with Stalybridge Celtic, Bradford Park Avenue and Southport before moving to Northern Ireland.

The Dubliner joined Larne in 2018 and helped them to promotion in his first season, then led them to three County Antrim Shields and last season to the first Premiership title in the club’s history.

“We are delighted to get Graham on board,” said Kearney. “Since Graham joined Larne in 2018 he has always impressed me and stood out when we played against him.

“We feel he has all the attributes to kick on here at Coleraine and we are looking forward to working with him.”