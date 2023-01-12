Coleraine manager Oran Kearney thrilled to get the chance to work with Andy Scott after bringing in winger from Larne

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes the signing of winger Andy Scott can fill the hole left in their squad by the departure of Evan McLaughlin.

The Bannsiders were in the market for another attacking player after McLaughlin was recalled from his loan by parent club Derry City and they have found it in 22-year-old Scott.

The Castlederg man spent most of his formative years with Accrington Stanley after joining them from Maiden City Academy, and he would spend a pair of loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic and Curzon Athletic during his time in England.

Scott would return home three years ago and help Larne win a pair of County Antrim Shield titles and last season led them into Europe, but he has now opted to switch from red to blue-and-white.

And manager Kearney was thrilled to tie down one of his targets to a two-and-a-half year deal, admitting he will take an important place in their squad moving forward.

“When we lost Evan, we wanted to replace him with a player with similar qualities who has pace and can carry the ball, which Andy can most certainly do,” said Kearney, whose side are fifth, eight points off Cliftonville.

“Andy has already impressed me any time we have played Larne and it was a deal I wanted to complete.

“Andy played a lot of football during 2021/22 but a change of shape at Larne has probably limited his game time this time around and he wants to go and play football.

“We are looking forward to working with him and getting him out on the pitch.”