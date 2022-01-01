Coleraine see Warrenpoint tie postponed under NIFL’s Covid-19 Case Policy

Coleraine's game against Warrenpoint Town has been called off under NIFL's Covid-19 Case Policy

The first Danske Bank Premiership game of 2022 to be postponed under the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid-19 Case Policy is Warrenpoint Town’s trip to Coleraine.

The match, which was due to be played at 3pm, has been called off under NIFL’s stringent protocols, although the league did not confirm which team had reported positive cases.

This is the second consecutive game Warrenpoint will miss after they also had last week’s game against Dungannon Swifts postponed due to Covid-19, which will further add to their fixture congestion later in the season.

That means four games across the NIFL leagues have been called off on New Year’s Day, with Loughgall v Ards in the Championship and Dollingstown v Tobermore United and Bangor v Limavady United in the Premier Intermediate all postponed as well.

A new date for the Coleraine-Warrenpoint game will be announced in due course.