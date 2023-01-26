Coleraine showed great character and game management in seeing off Carrick with 10 men, says Oran Kearney

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney believes his players “thrived” after going down to 10 men in their narrow 1-0 victory against Carrick Rangers.

The Bannsiders looked like suffering a blow in the race for the Gibson Cup as Jamie Glackin received a straight red card for a tackle on Steven Gordon just before the hour mark.

However, despite that setback, Kearney’s men kicked on and bagged an important three points as Matthew Shevlin netted from the spot after being fouled inside the area.

“People laugh at you but I’ve said it all along that there are no easy games in this League and teams will come like they’re entitled to do and set their stall out to frustrate and everything else,” he said.

“Carrick certainly did that and I said to the players, ‘It’s our job to find a way of breaking that down’.

“The players thrived after being reduced to 10 men as it lifted us and the crowd and I thought we went on to play well.

“I thought how we managed the game, especially with 10 men, to still create chances and keep the back door shut meant we were really game smart as there was no Alamo at the end or anything like that.

“In live play it didn’t look like a red card as it looks like Glacks gets a huge amount of the ball. Even if he was booked he would have been dismissed for a second bookable offence, but I don’t think it was worthy of a straight red card.”

Coleraine are now unbeaten in their last 13 games across all competitions and travel to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Despite going into that contest as favourites, Kearney warned that he will not allow his players to be complacent.

“It will be another big game,” he added. “We expended a lot of energy both mentally and physically on Tuesday. We will expect a reaction from the Swifts and it’s tough any time we go there.

“They have had some really good results over the last few weeks, especially at home.

“The suspension to Jamie offers a chance for someone else, for example Jack O’Mahony and Aaron Jarvis, who were both flying before picking up an illness.”