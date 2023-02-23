Coleraine star Jamie Glackin hit with ten game ban

The Bannsiders have opted to appeal the decision

Coleraine star Jamie Glackin has been hit with a ten game ban for breaching rule 27.2 of the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Code.

Glackin received the lengthy ban from the Irish FA for an alleged derogatory comment made on Twitter.

Rule 27.2 states: Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches. Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed. Where the perpetrator is a player a minimum fine of £500 will be imposed on senior clubs.”

However, the Bannsiders have opted to appeal the decision.

“Coleraine FC have been made aware by the Irish FA Disciplinary Code in relation to a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin.

“The Club can confirm that they will appeal the decision. No further statement will be made at this time.”