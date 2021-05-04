Coleraine stay in pole position for second spot as Stephen Lowry earns late draw at Glentoran

Glentoran 1-1 Coleraine

Stephen Lowry kept Coleraine in pole position for automatic European qualification by plundering a late equaliser against Glentoran at The Oval.

With Linfield now eight points clear and likely to retain their crown, that lucrative runners-up slot is up for grabs.

The action was all crammed into the final 12 minutes.

Ruaidhri Donnelly shot the Glens into the lead — an advantage they held until 90 seconds from the end when Lowry levelled.

It was the third meeting between the clubs in three weeks, and the previous two also finished in stalemate.

Following the scoreless draw with rivals Linfield at the weekend, Glentoran boss Mick McDermott made two changes to his starting line-up, introducing striker Andrew Mitchell and midfielder Seanan Clucas, who came in for Dale Gorman and the injured Marcus Kane.

Coleraine chief Oran Kearney made only one alteration to the side that defeated Cliftonville, drafting in Aaron Jarvis in place of striker James McLaughlin.

Glentoran had an early let-off. Skipper Stephen O’Donnell climbed high to meet a Ben Doherty corner-kick after only five minutes and his looping header clipped the top of the crossbar.

The visitors had another sniff on 10 minutes when Clucas hauled down Doherty, but Eoin Bradley fired the free-kick wide.

McDermott’s boys grew into the game and Gael Bigirimana forced Marty Gallagher into action on 20 minutes when he worked a short corner routine with Mitchell only to see the alert goalkeeper punch clear.

Then, when Jarvis flattened the long-striding Clucas, Mitchell whipped in a free-kick that was met by Robbie McDaid, but his diving header was wide.

Having completed the early sparring, both sides then went looking for a knockout blow. Doherty tried his luck with an audacious shot from distance that Rory Brown dealt with impressively before Glentoran defender Paddy McClean floated in a free-kick at the other end that was met by the head of McDaid, whose effort fizzed over the top.

Just before the break, the Glens had another chance to break the deadlock when Bigirimana’s free-kick was cleverly flicked on by Mitchell to Jay Donnelly, who shot inches past the post.

There was still time for the Bannsiders to iron out another opportunity. Jarvis tried his luck from distance but his effort cannoned off McCullough.

Glentoran appeared to have a problem as goalkeeper Brown limped to the dressing room at half-time. On the bench was veteran Elliott Morris, who was celebrating his 40th birthday yesterday, but he was deprived of a rare appearance as Brown reappeared.

It was the visitors who asked the early questions after the break with Bradley muscling Bigirimana off the ball before finding Doherty, who shot into the side netting.

Glentoran defender Rhys Marshall then took off on a piercing solo run through the heart of the Coleraine defence and his shot from the edge of the box looked destined for the net, only for the ball to curl just wide.

But the Glens at last forged in front with 12 minutes remaining. Substitute Gorman’s free-kick was met by Ruaidhri Donnelly and his header crept in at the base of the post.

It could have been even better for the Glens only for Gorman’s thunderbolt of a free-kick to crash off the crossbar.

But with the clock ticking down, the ball fell to Lowry on the edge of the box and his shot appeared to cannon off McClean before nestling in the net.

GLENTORAN: Brown, Marshall, Marron, McCullough, McClean, R Donnelly, Bigirimana, Clucas (Gorman 77), J Donnelly, Mitchell (O’Connor 56), McDaid. Subs not used: Morris, Gallagher, McDonagh, Crowe, Cowan.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, Canning, O’Donnell, Traynor, Carson, Lowry, Jarvis (Nixon 81), Doherty, Shevlin (McLaughlin 60), Bradley (Allen 70). Subs not used: Mullan, Wilson, Tweed, Parkhill.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Gael Bigirimana

Match rating: 7/10