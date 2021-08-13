Coleraine to start League Cup title defence away to Bangor as second round draw made

Coleraine will finally begin their BetMcLean League Cup defence when they travel to Bangor in the second round of this year's competition.

The Bannsiders, who have held the trophy for an extra year after the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled last year's tournament, are the defending champions after defeating Crusaders in the 2020 final.

However, they will be aiming to avoid an early upset after being drawn against Premier Intermediate side Bangor, who will hope to spring a shock.

The draw has been kind to Premiership sides as there are no all-top-tier match-ups in the second round, as the draw is seeded, though there should be some very interesting ties to keep an eye on.

The local rivalry between Newry City and Warrenpoint Town will be renewed after the two sides were drawn against each other at the Showgrounds, while Premiership champions Linfield must navigate a tricky away trip to Ballyclare Comrades.

David Jeffrey's Ballymena United will likely be wary of Championship new boys Annagh United in their tie, while Harland & Wolff Welders will be keen to test their promotion-seeking squad against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Premiership clubs Crusaders, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon, Glentoran, Carrick Rangers and Larne have also been handed home ties, while there is one all-Championship meeting as Ballinamallard United travel to Dundela.

BetMcLean League Cup second round draw

Ties to be played on Tuesday 15 September, 7.45pm kick-off unless specified

Bangor v Coleraine (8pm)

Crusaders v Moyola Park

Institute v PSNI

Portadown v Newington

Dungannon Swifts v Armagh City

Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield

Glenavon v Portstewart

Annagh United v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Banbridge Town

Loughgall v Lisburn Distillery

Carrick Rangers v Dergview

Newry City v Warrenpoint Town

Dundela v Ballinamallard United

Larne v Limavady United

Cliftonville v H&W Welders

Ards v Dollingstown (Wednesday 15 September, 8pm)