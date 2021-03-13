Coleraine turn up the title heat with victory over Crusaders

Coleraine 2 Crusaders 0

Coleraine cut the gap to Linfield at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership to two points as a goal in each half earned a deserved win against Crusaders at the Showgrounds.

After the game lacked any goalmouth action, the hosts opened the lead on 44 minutes when a fantastic cross by Stephen Lowry was guided into the net by Matthew Shevlin.

The second half was easier on the eye and Coleraine doubled their advantage when Aaron Jarvis' low-range drive went under a sea of bodies and into the back of the net.

Crusaders failed to test Gareth Deane with the visitors registering zero efforts on target throughout the 90 minutes, with Jonny Tuffey keeping Stephen Baxter's men in the contest with several top-class saves.

On a cold night at the Showgrounds, there was doubt whether the game would go ahead before kick-off as a wet day on the north coast meant there was excessive water at the goalmouths but referee Shane Andrews let the match go ahead.

After a slow start to proceedings, it took until the 16th minute for the first chance of the game as a long kick forward by Crusaders keeper Tuffey released Jamie McGonigle. Just when it looked like the striker would score against his former employers, there was a timely block by Aaron Traynor to avert the danger.

Just before the half-hour mark, the Bannsiders almost took the lead in fortuitous circumstances when Curtis Allen's dangerous cross was inadvertently turned over his own goal by Crues defender Michael Ruddy.

However, the deadlock was broken on 44 minutes when Aaron Canning released Lowry on the right-hand side and his superb cross was headed home by substitute Shevlin for his first goal in Coleraine colours.

The second half proved to be a more entertaining affair as Baxter's side threatened within 40 seconds of the restart when McGonigle's curling effort went inches over the crossbar.

Moments later, the visitors had Adam Lecky to thank as the striker cleared Jamie Glackin's goal-bound effort after Tuffey missed the ball, before Jarvis failed to find the target with a rasping drive from distance.

On 57 minutes, Jarvis went one better as Tuffey punched Glackin's cross out with the ball landing at the feet of the midfielder, who drilled into the net from the edge of the box.

Crusaders brought on Ross Clarke, Paul Heatley and Jordan Owens in a bid to get back into the match but it was Coleraine who should have added a third as Shevlin was sent through on goal. However, he overhit his pass for Allen, who would surely have found the back of the net.

On 77 minutes, the hosts threatened again when Deane's kick was chested down by Eoin Bradley into the path of Ben Doherty.

The in-form midfielder released Shevlin but his strike was tipped around the post by the alert Tuffey.

The former Glenavon stopper was proving to be the busier of the two custodians as he dived low to keep out Lowry's daisy cutter at the edge of the box.

As the title race heats up, the Crues are now nine points behind Linfield having played a game more, with the Bannsiders' quest for a first Gibson Cup title since 1974 still alive.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Canning, Jarvis, Doherty, S. Lowry, Carson (Shevlin 29), O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Allen (Bradley 76).

Subs not used: Gallagher, McLaughlin, Tweed, Parkhill, Beverland.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Hegarty, Wilson, Weir, P. Lowry, Kennedy (Clarke 46), McGonigle, Caddell, Forsythe (Heatley 63), Lecky (Owens 63), Ruddy.

Subs not used: O'Neill, Cushley, O'Rourke, Larmour.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Stephen Lowry

Match rating: 7/10