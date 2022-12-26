Coleraine up to fifth in Premiership after easing past Ballymena United in Boxing Day derby

Coleraine 2 Ballymena United 0

Coleraine continued their impressive run of form as they comfortably dispatched derby rivals Ballymena United at The Showgrounds to move up to fifth place in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Bannsiders took the lead on 23 minutes as Conor McKendry’s cross went into the net amid a sea of bodies, before Matthew Shevlin rifled an unstoppable effort beyond Sean O’Neill via the crossbar 12 minutes later.

In truth, the hosts should have made it 3-0 before the break as Jamie Glackin, McKendry and Stephen O’Donnell all missed chances to extend the advantage.

The Sky Blues were much improved after the break but never looked like scoring, however, Ryan Waide’s thunderbolt smashed the crossbar in added time as the Bannsiders clocked up 951 minutes without conceding a goal in the Premiership.

“It was a great day’s work from start to finish,” said boss Oran Kearney.

“It was really strong and the exact performance that you require on a Boxing Day.

“The second-half was about being solid.

“It’s probably more my fault than anything else where a clean sheet was more important than getting a third.

“We’ve had opportunities to get a third before half-time but Matthew and Glacks were unlucky and a few other chances, but more importantly, we kept things tight at the other end and thankfully everybody did that.

“We’ve got good defensive qualities and we’ve got goals coming from all areas of the park which is a good sign.

“If we can’t keep goals out at one end there’s a good chance that we’re going to score in most games.”

United manager David Jeffrey was left to rue injuries to Conor Keeley in the warm-up and Steven McCullough in the first-half as he conceded his side were second best throughout.

“Big Conor Keeley unfortunately pulled up in the warm up and we then had to make changes,” he said.

“We weren’t too far into the game before we lost Steven McCullough which was also disappointing.

“We conceded two goals but we should have done better for both of them.

“They were simple movements, we let players go and we were punished accordingly.

“I felt we contributed much more in the second-half, we certainly responded to the disappointment of the first-half, but ultimately the story of the game is that the mountain was too high for us to climb after the first 45 minutes.

“We had plenty of the ball on occasions, we certainly pressed, got wide and got the ball in good areas but in terms of having to count how many saves Gareth Deane had to make, we just didn’t do enough what we had to in the opponents box.

“It was a frustrating day given the disruption before the match and then the injury during the match.

“You have to be honest with your analysis and I told the players after the game that they didn’t do enough overall and the game was won and lost in the first half.”

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry (Lynch 70 mins), Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin, O’Mahony (E. McLaughlin 86 mins), McDermott, Shevlin (McCrudden 85 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Brown, A. Jarvis, Lowry.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Redman (Waide 57 mins), Wilson, Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly, McElroy (Gibson 57 mins), McCullough (Henderson 29 mins), Graham, Place.

Subs Not Used: Williamson (GK), Loughran, Kane, McGrory.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Match Rating: 6/10

Man of the Match: Josh Carson