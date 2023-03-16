Coleraine will be fired up for Euro bid after Cup Final woe: Oran Kearney

Looking ahead: Oran Kearney is keen to leave behind his side’s Cup Final misery

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has promised to rally the troops following Sunday’s disappointing display in the BetMcLean Cup Final.

The Bannsiders lost 2-0 to Linfield, producing a below-par display in front of 11,000 spectators at Windsor Park.

With a European spot at stake, Kearney is determined not to let the Cup defeat affect his team’s League form. A third-place finish — which may be enough to secure a place in the Conference League — is a realistic goal for Coleraine.

“There’s still a lot to play for. That’s a hard thing to think about in the immediate aftermath of a Cup Final defeat, but we can’t afford to spend time feeling sorry for ourselves,” he said.

“We suffered this disappointment in last year’s Final when we lost 4-3 to Cliftonville, but this is a different type of frustration as we lost in a very different way.

“We need to pick ourselves up as quickly as possible because at the very least we will have a European Play-Off at the end of the season.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s Cup Final defeat, which saw the Blues score two goals just after the half-time break, Kearney said: “The game was a real game of chess.

“It was 0-0 at half-time and going the way we wanted it to go, but we let them off the hook with two early goals at the start of the second half from two mistakes.

“It’s highly frustrating and it’s highly unusual when compared to how we played the rest of the game.

“Linfield rarely play a three at the back but they’ve used a 3-4-1-2 against us and against Larne a couple of times recently, so we were aware that was something they might do in the Final.

“We named a four in midfield but after 15 minutes, I realised there were a few grey areas out there. It was five versus five at the back and we had no cover. We flipped it to match them to remove the grey areas.

“From that point, we came into the game and looked really lively but the goals at the start of the second half changed the game.”

The Bannsiders travel to Mourneview Park on Saturday to play a rejuvenated Glenavon side who are unbeaten in their last three outings.