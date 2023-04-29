Coleraine will be judged on Play-Off performance, argues manager Oran Kearney

He doffs his cap in the direction of newly-crowned Danske Bank Premiership champions Larne, who have created their own little piece of history by parading the Gibson Cup for the first time.

Alarmingly, the Bannsiders go into today’s final phase of matches 25 points adrift of Tiernan Lynch’s trail-blazers.

When Kearney’s boys roll out the welcome mat for the Invermen with guard of honour at the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds, it will be fully deserved.

The former St Mirren boss, however, reckons his team can still salvage what has become a disappointing campaign by booking their ticket to European football, via the end-of-season NIFL Play-Offs.

Their recent form would suggest otherwise. Kearney’s team haven’t won in their last seven games in all competitions. In fact, their last victory was against rivals Ballymena United back on March 7.

Their recent lapse came seven days ago when losing again a resurgent Glentoran at the Oval — the Belfast side had the game wrapped up by half-time, winning 3-0.

Because of injury and pending suspensions, Kearney has had to manage his team carefully as he wants as many of the big hitters available for Euro Play-Off challenge.

It means the home team could well be understrength again today, in what is basically a meaningless fixture.

“I admit this game isn’t as important as to what we face in a few weeks’ time (in the Play-Offs),” he said.

“It was the same last week, we had a few bodies missing, guys we had to protect or get back from injury.

“We’d nothing to gain against Glentoran, or we’ve nothing to gain this week against Larne to be brutally honest, but we have a lot to gain in the game after that.

“We are stuck in sixth place, and we knew we are not going to move from that position. As much as we’d love to go as strong as possibly in every game in terms of team selection, we can’t take the risk of losing players for the game that really matters.

“If we don’t hit that game with the strongest team possible, the responsibility lies with only one person – and one person only, that’s me.

“I would be the first person to admit that it’s a very frustrating scenario, but we must look at the bigger picture.”

The Bannsiders will be without defender Adam Mullan today. He was stretchered off last weekend with a serious knee injury. But Kearney refuses to use that as an excuse for what was a totally inept showing in east Belfast.

“Our first-half performance wasn’t acceptable it’s a simple as that; we were three down at half-time and the game was over,” he went on.

“The difference was, the chances Glentoran had, they were ultra clinical in front of goal.

“I know we had to be economical in terms of selection, but we still should have been strong enough to put in a better performance.

“Hopefully, we’ll not be judged on the Glentoran game, or even this week’s game, but I along with everyone else will judge myself on how the team performs in the Play-Off game.”