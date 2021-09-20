Coleraine winger Conor McKendry’s best ever strike gives him the last laugh

Touch of class: Coleraine’s Conor McKendry (left) wheels away in delight after scoring at Windsor Park

Conor McKendry reckons he scored the ‘best goal of his career’ in Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown with Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who joined Coleraine as part of the deal that took Ben Doherty to Larne during the summer, hit a screamer to help Oran Kearney’s boys pinch a point at the home of the champions.

Christy Manzinga shot the Blues into the lead after the break with a classic finish for his seventh goal of the season, but with only five minutes remaining McKendry roared forward to thunder the ball past Chris Johns from 20 yards, which sparked scenes of great jubilation among the noisy visiting fans.

“That’s as good a goal as I’ve ever scored, it’s up there,” said the former Ipswich Town player.

“I had three or four efforts before that, which I shanked. There were a few people laughing at me, but I kept going and I ended up getting the goal.

“As soon as I moved on to the ball, there was only one thing on my mind and that was to shoot. I took a couple of touches to get me in a bit closer before I got the shot off.

“I knew it was in as soon as I hit it. Some of the lads said it swerved and dipped. I can’t really remember ... I don’t care how it went in, as long as it hit the net.

“There were a few members of my family in the stand behind the goal. It was good to celebrate in front of them. For some of them, it was their first game.”

McKendry insists his move to the Showgrounds has ticked all his boxes.

He added: “I’m really loving it at Coleraine. In this league, your main aim it to play games. Since Oran brought me to the club, I’ve played every game so far.

“I think I’ve done quite well, I think I can bring goals and assists to the team. It’s starting to all come together, the more games I get, the more confident I will become.

“I’ve managed to strike up a good understanding with Jamie Glackin, he’s a great player. When you play with better players, you play better yourself.

“We are both on the same wavelength and we create chances for each other. I’m really excited with the prospect of playing our first home game of the season next week against Ballymena United.

“Although we have played all our games away from home so far, we will benefit of home fixtures at a later date, so it’s important to build up as many points as we can.”

Linfield boss David Healy, reckons it was two evenly-matched teams going toe-to-toe.

“Coleraine are a good side and they made it into a good spectacle,” he said.

“There was never going to be that much in the game. We probably hurried some of our possession in the first half and gave the ball away too many times.

“It was disappointing to concede so late — and the manner of the goal. Normally, we are tight in the middle of the pitch, but we were caught out.

“I’ve known Conor since he was a kid and I knew of his capabilities of hitting shots with his left foot and his right. It was a good finish.

“Our goal was also a good finish by Christy, but we didn’t get enough at times because we were in the final third for quite a bit.

“Kirk Millar put in ball after ball, but they defended well.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Hume, Newberry, Callacher, Clarke, Millar, Shields, Mulgrew, Fallon (Palmer 73), Green (Stewart 69), Manzinga (Chadwick 84).

Subs not used: Walsh, Larkin, Donnelly, Salam.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, O’Donnell, Brown, Traynor (Mullan 57), McKendry, Lowry, Wilson (Friel 73), Carson, Glackin (Tweed 89), Shevlin.

Subs not used: Gallagher, Jarvis, Parkhill, Kelly.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Chris Shields

Match rating: 8/10