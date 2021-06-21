Coleraine won’t get into a bidding war for former striker McGonigle despite interest in reunion

Coleraine have asked Crusaders to keep them updated on Jamie McGonigle’s situation at Seaview.

The Bannsiders have had an offer for their former striker rejected by the north-Belfast side, who said it didn’t meet their valuation.

Larne and Glentoran have also been chasing McGonigle’s signature, however Sunday Life reported the 25-year-old has turned down an offer to join Larne after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said the Bansiders were keen on a reunion with McGonigle, but are not interested in joining a bidding war.

“Coleraine made an offer to Crusaders, that was turned down and we have asked to be kept informed of the situation,” said McKendry.

“We have expressed an interest in the player, put in an offer which we thought was reasonable, but Crusaders said it didn’t meet their valuation of the player.

“I’m sure there is interest from other clubs, but Coleraine has a budget and we won’t get into bidding wars.

“Jamie is a great lad and we have asked to be kept informed on the situation.”

The Dungiven man joined the Crues from Coleraine two years ago and has a year left of his deal at Seaview.

Seaview boss Stephen Baxter has signed former Larne striker Johnny McMurray on a three-year deal, casting doubts about McGonigle’s future with the Shore Road side.

McKendry, meanwhile, is unaware of any Linfield interest in Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane.

“I’ve heard the rumours, but Lyndon is a local boy who has a great understanding with Oran (Kearney),” he added.

“We would want to keep Lyndon here and I don’t think he has a desire to leave. I’m not aware of any interest from Linfield.”

Former St Mirren boss Kearney agreed a new three-year contract with Coleraine, prolonging his stay until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.