Coleraine Youth boss Marty Smith praises side for buy-in despite suffering opening leg loss to Genk

Coleraine 0 Genk 4

Coleraine will travel to Belgium for the second leg next Wednesday

Belgian side Genk showed their class at The Showgrounds this afternoon, beating a brave Coleraine side 4-0 in the UEFA Youth League.

The young Bannsiders made history last month when they became the first Northern Irish side to qualify for the second round of the competition with a superb win over Macedonian side Pobeda.

However, today’s first leg clash proved to be a bridge too far for the NIFL Academy League side.

Reflecting on the game, manager Marty Smith said: “They’re a top side, so I have to credit our boys for their effort.

“They didn’t stop even though they were chasing the ball for 75 per cent of the game. We knew before kick-off it would be a tough afternoon, and so it proved.

“Yes, we lost 4-0 but I think the boys will learn a lot from this experience. It will stand them in good stead for the future.

“For the second leg, we will just try and enjoy it and learn from it. It’s an opportunity for the boys to play in a different country and experience a different culture. We want to make an impact on the game, but it’s also a chance to make lifelong memories.”

Evan Rotundo opened the scoring for the Belgian youth champions in the 23rd minute, before Wilson da Costa added second seven minutes later.

Kamiel van de Perrre notched a third in the 63rd minute before Thomas Claes completed the scoring five minutes from time.

The second leg will be played in Belgium on Wednesday November 2.