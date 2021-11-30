Coleraine’s league clash with Glentoran called off in line with NIFL's Covid policy

Tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership game between Coleraine and Glentoran has been called off in line with the Northern Ireland Football League’s (NIFL) Covid-19 policy.

In their statement, NIFL did not clarify which team had reported a case, nor whether it was a positive case for one of their players or staff or if an individual had been identified as a close contact.

The league has not had to postpone a game due to Covid-19 concerns since Crusaders had four consecutive games called off at the end of October.

The Shore Road side had multiple positive cases within the squad, leading to their string of postponements, and NIFL will surely hope that this will not be the first in another run of rescheduled games.

So far, the Danske Bank Premiership season has operated relatively unhindered by Covid-19, but the league is still on high alert of the possibility of cases requiring calendar rewrites.

With the Coleraine-Glentoran tie off, that still leaves five games still going ahead this evening, headlined by Cliftonville’s trip to Larne, which will be streamed live on BBC Sport Northern Ireland.