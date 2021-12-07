Colin Coates: Cliftonville set for League Cup semi-final after Portadown’s eligibility appeal thrown out by Irish FA

Cliftonville will remain in this season’s Bet McLean League Cup after Portadown’s appeal over Colin Coates’ eligibility was thrown out by the Irish FA.

The former Crusaders captain came on as an extra-time substitute during the Reds’ 2-1 extra-time win over Portadown in the quarter-finals, leading to a protest by the beaten side.

That was based on the fact Coates was signed at Solitude as a free agent on September 2, outside the registration dates specified in the competition’s regulations, which say that players must be registered between June 9 and August 31 or January 1 and January 31.

However, Cliftonville are understood to have raised the issue with the NI Football League and received a letter granting permission to field the player as FIFA regulations permit out of contract players to be registered outside transfer window dates.

The Irish FA Appeal Board met to discuss Portadown’s appeal over the issue last week but rejected their submissions, backing up the NI Football League’s decision to allow Coates to play in the competition.

That was based on the aforementioned FIFA regulations, which permit the registration of previously out-of-contract players outside the normal transfer windows “provided that due consideration is given to the sporting integrity of the relevant competition”.

The IFA Appeal Board explained that it was “satisfied that the NIFL League Cup rules operate within a hierarchy of regulations and that FIFA regulations sit at the top of the framework, and as they provide for an exception for ‘out of contract professionals’, in the absence of any specific regulation to prevent such players from playing in this competition, NIFL have applied the rules correctly”.

Cliftonville are set to host Ballymena United in their semi-final on December 14, with Coleraine due to welcome Warrenpoint Town to the Showgrounds in the other last four tie.