Colin Coates: Cliftonville sign Crusaders legend after departure from Glenavon

The 35-year-old defender had been spotted at the Reds' midweek win over Coleraine and has now put pen to paper at Solitude.

In over 19 years at Seaview, Coates made over 500 appearances for the Crues but left for Glenavon in January last year after he wasn't offered a new contract.

Coates won three Premiership titles at two Irish Cups at Seaview and, on leaving Crusaders, revealed he took a phonecall from 'gutted' fan Carl Frampton when the news broke.

"The decision was made for me, because there was literally no offer on the table from Crusaders," he explained at the time.

"My contract was up in the summer and in football you would usually be spoken to in November or December, before clubs are allowed to speak to you with just six months left of your terms.

"Come January, clubs put the feelers out for new players and there were a few clubs made their interest known to me so I thought 'okay, I need to speak to the club'.

"Stephen (Baxter) raised issues about my (back) injury and said he would rather wait until the end of the season to offer me a new deal and that didn't bode well.

"I'm not stupid. The club is entitled to do what it wants, of course, and that's fine. Once I got my head around it, I was okay but the day of the announcement was a difficult one for me."

He went on to say he knew he needed to "prove" himself all over again but he went on to make only 22 Premiership starts in 18 months at Mourneview Park and was allowed to leave last month.

Now Coates has arrived at Solitude and will aim for more regular game-time, vying for a place alongside fellow defenders Luke Turner, Ryan O'Reilly, Jamie Harney, Jonny Addis and Garry Breen.