Colin Coates says he is eager to continue Irish League career after release from Cliftonville

Colin Coates is ready for a new challenge after being released by Cliftonville.

The experienced centre-back has been informed by new Reds boss Jim Magilton that his spell at Solitude is over.

Crusaders legend Coates is now searching for a new club and he has no desire to hang up his boots yet.

The 37-year-old former Northern Ireland defender performed well in the heart of the Reds backline this season but now his distinguished career will continue elsewhere.

After an 18-year spell at Seaview, the former Crues skipper moved to Glenavon and then returned to north Belfast in September 2021.

Coates won three Premiership titles and two Irish Cups at Crusaders while making 577 appearances and scoring 73 goals. He even scored for Cliftonville in a derby fixture back at his old home.

“I got a phone call from the manager,” said Coates who has six Northern Ireland international caps.

“I enjoyed playing for the club and under Paddy McLaughlin. The fans were also great.

“My contract has not been renewed but I am keen to keep playing in the Premiership.

“I had verbally agreed another year under Paddy, who I had a good relationship with, but the new manager has his own ideas.

“I’m as fit as a fiddle and was flying. I was Player of the Month for March. People can judge you on your age rather than your performances and that’s football.

“I was comfortable in games and trained well. There is at least another year for me in the top League.”

Cliftonville skipper Chris Curran and defender Aaron Traynor are also out of contract at Solitude.

Former Glentoran and Larne midfielder John Herron is expected to join the Reds.

The 29-year-old, who was released by the Invermen last August when he was photographed in a T-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan, is poised to become the club’s first arrival under Magilton.