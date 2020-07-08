Colin Nixon in the running for return to management at Dundela

Glentoran legend Colin Nixon could return to management by landing the Dundela job.

The Championship club are holding interviews this week in their hunt for a new manager following the departures of Bryan McCarroll, Russell Bowers and Stephen Gourley.

Dundela were in sixth position in the NIFL Championship when football was suspended back in March.

Nixon is now a leading contender to take charge of the east Belfast side.

And it would signal his return to the game for the first time since he was sacked by Ards in February last year.

If appointed, Nixon could be joined at Wilgar Park by his brother Alan, a former Duns player.

The Newtownards man, who made a record 792 appearances for Glentoran, was manager of the H&W Welders U20 side and had worked with the Ards Academy before becoming boss of the then Premiership club.

The Glens made two approaches for Nixon when they were looking for a permanent replacement for Gary Haveron but now another managerial role in the east of the city may await.

He told the Belfast Telegraph last year: "I've had a break and now I'm refreshed and ready to return to the game. I'm still hungry to win things.

"I've been doing some media work and it has reminded me how much I miss the game. I've learned a lot and I'll emerge from it all a better manager."