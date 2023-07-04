Community spirit was key in luring me back to Sion Swifts, admits Jeni Currie

After saying her goodbyes to the Sion Swifts Ladies squad immediately after last October’s Irish Cup final and flying home to her native Scotland within a matter of days the much travelled goalkeeper Jeni Currie was ready for the next stage of her journey.

Then came a surprise twist. A short-term deal with Hearts of Midlothian ended up even shorter than expected and six months after leaving Strabane the 26-year-old was back, lured by the a feeling she had never experienced before, either in her native Scotland or further afield, having also played in the USA and Bulgaria.

That’s why she is hungry to savour more trophy success as Sion Swifts aim to retain the Women’s Premiership League Cup, as well as giving something back to the fans who have made Strabane a special place for her, with Crusaders Strikers standing between them and back-to-back final appearances.

“I love it here. I really do love Strabane,” said Currie.

“It’s such a community-based club and you get a real positive energy from the fans that come to the games, all the kids from the youth teams that come and watch. It’s a really good energy here.

“It’s very community-focused and I think because it’s a smaller club the investment has come from the community and from the fans and I think that really makes a difference. They care for the club.

“I got a real feel of that when we won the League Cup last year. We had bus loads of people come down to the game and they were really good.

“I think that kept us going through the game, just hearing the fans and there was a real sense that we were winning it for them as much as ourselves.

“Crusaders are a good outfit, it is going to be a tough test, but we want to retain this trophy, we want to keep it and bring it back to Strabane.”

Sion Swifts do indeed face a tough test against a Crusaders team still riding high on confidence after beating previously unbeaten champions Cliftonville Ladies in the league last week.

The Reds, who recovered by recording a 1-1 draw with Bohemians and complete the group stages of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup unbeaten, face Linfield Women in the other semi-final meeting. The Blues suffered defeat to Cliftonville in the opening league game of the season, but went on an unbeaten run that only came to an end after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Glentoran Women a week ago.

FIXTURES: Cliftonville Ladies v Linfield Women (7.45pm), Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Ladies (8pm).