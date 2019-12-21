Condolences sent to Glentoran captain Marcus Kane over the loss of baby boy

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/12/19 Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Danske Bank Premiership Tributes to Jerry Thompson during this afternoon's game at Loughshore Hotel Arena, Carrickfergus Photo Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran have sent condolences to their captain Marcus Kane after the tragic loss of his baby boy.

Marcus and his partner Aimee suffered the tragic loss of son Harrie Marcus Kane earlier this week.

"The love and thoughts of everyone at Glentoran is with the Kane family at this saddest time," said the club.

Fans of all clubs sent their thoughts and prayers to the family, including daughter Mollie.

"Heartbreaking news from our Glentoran friends," tweeted Detroit City FC, with whom the Glens enjoy a close relationship. "Sending our sincerest condolences from across the Atlantic to Marcus Kane and his family."

Glenavon goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey added: "Condolences and deepest sympathies with Marcus Kane, his wife and family at this time."

Some Linfield fans on social media called for a tribute to be paid during their Boxing Day game against the Glens.

"On the third minute on Boxing Day, we want to get a minute's applause going in tribute to Marcus Kane on the loss of his newborn son," they said.

It was an afternoon of remembrance in the Irish League on Saturday, particularly at Carrick Rangers, where the teams paid tribute to both Jerry Thompson and Kane's baby.

Carrick were playing their first game since the funeral of their team-mate Thompson, who was 24 when he died suddenly last Tuesday.

Tributes to Jerry Thompson during this afternoon's game at Loughshore Hotel Arena

Thompson's family was at the game, where a minute's silence was held and both teams, along with the match officials, entered the pitch wearing t-shirts featuring Thompson's name, his shirt number 21 and the slogan #itsokaynottobeokay.

There was also an applause in the 21st minute of the match.

"Both teams showed their respects and both sets of fans were outstanding," said Glentoran boss Mick McDermott

"It shows how much respect they have for the families involved. It was great to see those two sets of fans coming together. It was a real credit to both clubs.

"In recent weeks, you've seen the (Irish League) community come together with fans, supporters and players together. It's been brilliant and we have to take our hats off to everybody involved."