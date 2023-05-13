Confident Glentoran can’t wait for European adventure, grins Panenka hero Junior Uzokwe

Striker Junior Uzokwe yesterday helped Glentoran end the season in a blaze of glory by scoring twice in their European Play-off showdown with 10-man Cliftonville at The BetMcLean Oval.

The much-travelled 29-year-old's final day party piece guaranteed the east Belfast their place in the Europa Conference League, which is worth close on €240,000.

Junior showed nerves of steel when he stepped up to hit a first half penalty, producing an audacious Panenka-style effort that completely bamboozled goalkeeper Nathan Gartside, then he as good as won the game by producing another smart finish before the interval.

As the celebrations got under way at the finish, Cliftonville trooped off, heads bowed – they knew they didn’t do themselves justice in such a highly-charged shootout.

Their task was made much more difficult when substitute Donal Rocks was dismissed for a reckless lunge on Terry Devlin – he was only on the pitch for two minutes.

Junior admitted his penalty was no fluke.

“I played with Nathan at Derry and took a lot of penalties against him... to be fair I’ve done a few Panenkas against him, but I just thought I’d do something he wouldn’t expect,” said Junior, who joined the Glens from Bohemians in January.

“Thankfully it worked. I don’t even want to think what the gaffer (Rodney McAree) thought at the time, though!”

It may have taken him a bit of time, but Junior at last has won over the manager and the Glentoran fans.

“I knew I just needed to get fitter and fitter and that makes it easier to contribute to the team,” he added. “When I came in, I had to be patient. I didn’t have a pre-season and I was injured a lot last season, so I knew I’d have to be patient.

"We’ve got a very good squad here, so it was hard for me to come straight in because we were winning and scoring a lot of goals. Thankfully when I have played, I’ve managed to do alright and we’ve won games.”

Junior reckons European football is a minimum requirement for a club of Glentoran’s stature. He went on: “European football is big at any club and I’m delighted we were able to get across the line.

“We have to take it step by step and come in for pre-season ready to go. We have to try to start next season the way we finished this one.

“Everyone looks confident and positive. It’s been nothing but good vibes since I got here and hopefully we keep that up and we start flying.”

It was the Glens who asked all the early questions with McMenamin’s toe-poke bringing a smart save from Gartside before they broke the deadlock on 34 minutes.

McMenamin was hauled down by the outstretched leg of Johnny Addis and referee Ian McNabb had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Junior stepped up to dink the ball Panenka-style down the middle leaving the diving Gartside totally embarrassed – only his second goal for the club since arriving in January.

The Glens struck again six minute later. This time Rhys Marshall’s cross was met by Terry Devlin, who shot against the legs of Gartside, but Junior was first to react to fire into the roof of the net.

It’s now back to the drawing board for managerless Cliftonville – coach Declan O’Hara has taken charge following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin to Derry City.

“The goals we conceded were criminal, but I’m not going to rip the back out of the players because they have been excellent all season,” he said.

“We’ve had a tough six weeks and this defeat is a hard one to take because there was so much at stake. The reality is our first shot was in the 92nd minute when the game was over.

“We asked the boys to be a bit more direct in the second half, but Glentoran simply cancelled us out. The sending off compounded what was a poor day for us.

“That is Rocksie’s game... he likes getting stuck in, but it was his first tackle. I’m going to be honest, I didn’t really see it, but that lads in the dugout with me just raised their eyebrows, so I knew it was a red card.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Wightman 7 (Smith 90), McCullough 7, Kane 6 (Crowe 21), Singleton 6, Marshall 6, Devlin 6, Burns 6 (Plum 90), McMenamin 6, Junior 8 (J Donnelly 72), McGinn 7 (R Donnelly 72).

Subs not used: Webber, McCartan.

CLIFTONVILLE: Garside 6, Lowe 6, Addis 5 (Coates 46), Turner 6, Ives 6 (Traynor 68), C Curran 5 (Moore 46), Gallagher 5, R Doherty 5 (Rocks 68), Gormley 5, R Curran 5 (Parkhouse 57), Hale 5.

Subs not used: G Doherty, McDonagh.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Carrickfergus) 7

