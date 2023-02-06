Confident Nathan Gartside’s heroics saved Cliftonville last eight spot

Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 2 (Cliftonville win 3-1 on penalties)

Nathan Gartside says he backed himself to have a decisive impact in Cliftonville’s penalty shoot-out victory over Coleraine.

After the sides’ third 2-2 draw in the space of two months, Gartside stopped three of the Bannsiders’ kicks to send the Reds through to a quarter-final showdown with Dungannon Swifts — and afterwards revealed that the painful memories of December’s penalty loss to Oran Kearney’s men in the BetMcLean Cup played a part in his own personal motivation.

“I’ll always kind of back myself, I’ve got a decent record with penalties throughout my short career so far, so I fancied myself,” he explained after denying Matthew Shevlin, Aaron Jarvis and Rodney Brown.

“Same as the last time, I fancied myself then and we were unlucky in that one so, in my eyes anyway, I needed to get one back and I was happy to help the team and see us through.

“I like to think that maybe I’ve got a mental edge when it comes to things like that, but being through to the next round is the most important thing — that was vital to us, especially after being beaten in a penalty shootout in the League Cup semi-final.”

Cliftonville had led through Rory Hale’s 13th minute opener, but Jack O’Mahony’s classy finish and an own goal from Ronan Hale turned the tie on its head and looked to have set Coleraine on course for a place in the last eight until Jamie McDonagh converted an injury-time cross from Levi Ives, who would later go on to settle the issue when he stroked home the winning penalty.

Man of the match Gartside — who made fine stops from Stephen O’Donnell and Shevlin during the regulation 90 minutes — admitted to a degree of sympathy for the players whose penalties he repelled, but credited anyone who volunteered for spot-kick duty when the stakes were so high.

“Even having the shoot-out up at their end, you’re getting stick constantly, so it was nice to save a couple in front of them. In penalty shootouts, someone always scores and someone always misses,” he added.

“If you miss or you score, it doesn’t matter, you’ve stepped up and that’s the main thing.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives, Addis (Turner 70), Gallagher (McDonagh 70), Rory Hale (Casey 46), Lowe, R Doherty, Gormley, Ronan Hale, Coates, Moore (Parkhouse 70). Unused subs:G Doherty, C Curran, Rocks.

COLERAINE:Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, Brown, A Jarvis, Carson (O’Mahony 46), O’Donnell, Lynch (Fyfe 102), McDermott (McCrudden 88), Shevlin, Scott. Unused subs: Doherty, Mullan, Farren, McLaughlin.

Referee:Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Nathan Gartside

Match Rating: 8/10