Confirmed: Championship and Premier Intermediate League made null and void as regional tournament suggested to pave way for Irish Cup

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has confirmed that both the Championship and Premier Intermediate League seasons have been made null and void without a ball being kicked.

At league meetings last night, the majority of clubs requested the NIFL Board cancel the season which would mean no relegation or promotion between NIFL's divisions.

It had been suggested that a shortened league campaign could be played beginning in March, but clubs were wary of jeopardising player safety if games took place without testing and were unhappy at the threat of relegation after a short season.

It will be good news for the Premiership's struggling teams such as basement side Carrick Rangers, for whom the prospect of relegation is also about to disappear.

In relation to the Irish Cup, one suggestion made at last night's meeting was that Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs enter a regional tournament prior to the Cup starting in order to give players game time. This proposal remains under consideration.

The Premier Intermediate League remains at the reduced number of 11 teams following Lurgan Celtic's withdrawal in 2019. In order to restore the division to 12 teams, applications are open until March 31 for interested parties.

Should multiple teams apply whose grounds meet Championship criteria and who have won their league, the promoted team will be decided via a play-off.

In the event restrictions remain in place beyond 31 March 2021 and the respective intermediate leagues cannot offer promotion, the NIFL Board may consider an alternative process.

A NIFL statement read: "The league votes have been considered by the NIFL Board, who have approved the request of the clubs.

"Regrettably, the NI Football League can therefore confirm that the 2020/21 NIFL Championship and NIFL Premier Intermediate League seasons have been officially cancelled.

"In addition, the request from clubs to develop an alternative cup competition for Championship and Premier Intermediate League Cup clubs remains under consideration.

"Any such competition would be played in the event that restrictions allow for a safe return to football during the remainder of the 2020/21 season."

While the top flight has been able to be played after the IFA granted Premiership teams elite status, Championship sides have not been in league action since last season was called to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a scenario that left Championship clubs, managers and players furious with football's governing body.

Opinions, however, had been divided on the best route forward. Last month, both Ards chairman Warren Patton and former NIFL chairman Brian Adams called for the season to be cancelled.

"What is the massive importance of finishing the season even with a limited number of matches against causing even one death? Life and death is more important than football," Adams said.

However, Newry City manager Darren Mullen disagreed.

"There's no need for a sweeping statement like that when you have players who are ready to train and busting to get back at it," he said. "I haven't given up on the season. The environment has to be safe for us to return but I certainly wouldn't write the season off."

And his was a view shared by Dundela chief Colin Nixon.

"Our players deserved something, they started training in July and have got nothing out of it," said the former Glentoran captain. "The players do not deserve to have the season voided."