Conor McCloskey plays super-sub as Glenavon get off the mark with comeback draw at Loughgall

Loughgall 2 Glenavon 2

Drama before the game was matched by an equally thrilling second half as a wonderful comeback from Glenavon secured their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw with Loughgall.

Trailing 2-0 at half time and offering little threat to Loughgall banking all three points, the introduction of Conor McCloskey completely turned the game and finally gave Gary Hamilton’s men something to cheer five games into the Sports Direct Premiership season.

The winger, who has endured an injury plagued time during the last couple of seasons, sparked the revival with a sublime free kick and then levelled the game to move Glenavon off the bottom of the table.

Until then it had looked like the main talking point of the night would be the presence of a forklift truck on the pitch before the game. It had been discovered that the crossbar at both ends of Lakeview Park were below the required height – something pointed out by Hamilton himself.

It was only after a substitution by Hamilton early in the second half that the bar was raised in terms of entertainment.

Prior to that Loughgall had breezed into a 2-0 lead, seizing the advantage after 17 minutes.

Pablo Andrade’s delivery from the left wasn’t dealt with at all by the Glenavon defence and as the ball dropped low, Tiernan Kelly freed himself up with the slightest of movement and stretched to send a right-footed effort into the net from 12 yards.

There was controversy, though, as Glenavon claimed that referee Evan Boyce only whistled for the kick to proceed after Andrade had struck the ball.

Loughgall’s second goal on 32 minutes was much too easy from a defensive point of view.

There was no pressure at all on Andrade as he made his way forward inside the Glenavon half and Jay Boyd was then allowed to cross the ball from the corner of the box unchallenged for Andrew Hoey, who was completely unmarked when he stole in to head home at the back post.

Needing a reaction, Hamilton wasted no time in making changes after the break, throwing Connor McCloskey and Jackson Nesbitt into the action just five minutes into the second half – and just eight minutes later the reaction came.

McCloskey’s shot on goal from a free kick way out on the left win looked ambitious, but he placed it perfectly, the ball dipping at just the right time beyond the reach of Berraat Turker and into the top corner of the net.

Suddenly there was a spark about Glenavon that hadn’t been there previously. They had already broken forward with pace and purpose before the comeback took another turn on 65 minutes.

Peter Campbell charged down the left and his cross caused all sorts of mayhem in the box. Turker could only flap the ball away and when Aaron Predergast headed across the face of goal, McCloskey had the simple task of tapping home into an unguarded net from just a couple of yards out.

After all that it was Loughgall who almost grabbed a winner late on as sub Ben Magee hit the bar and then former Glenavon player Robbie Norton saw his effort from distance pushed away by Rory Brown – much to the relief of the visitors who gladly took a point home.

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Loughran, Murdock, Caratwright, Andrade (Brogan 69), Kelly, A Teggart, Hoey (Norton 62), Rea (Patton 80), Boyd (McAleer 80), Ferris (Magee 69).

Unused subs: Devine, Carroll.

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Birney, Wallace, Rogers, S Teggart, Mulvenna (McCloskey 50), Baird, Kerr (Nesbitt 50), Prendergast (Henderson 75), Campbell.

Unused subs: Malone, Norton, Lynch, Garrett.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Conor McCloskey

Match rating: 7/10