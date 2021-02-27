Conor McCloskey tipped as early Glenavon Player of the Season front runner after netting winner against Crusaders

Conor McCloskey has now scored six Premiership goals this season, already the best tally of his career.

Manager Gary Hamilton has heaped praise on winger Conor McCloskey after his last minute goal earned Glenavon a win over Crusaders at Seaview.

It was the only goal of the game as the ten-man Crues sufferd their third home defeat in four matches; the floodgates having opened since their 13 league game undefeated streak at Seaview was ended by Linfield earlier this month.

The goal was McCloskey's sixth Premiership strike of the season, already the best tally of the 29-year-old's Irish League career so far.

And it's little surprise to his boss, who was full of praise for his new key man.

"He's been excellent for us," Hamilton told Radio Ulster. "I think he's been superb. His assists and goals this season are a big reason why we've done as well as we've done.

"If we were doing a Player of the Year at the minute, I'd say he would win hands down with all the supporters and probably the staff as well. He's been so influential for us this season with his contribution in the final third.

"I asked him to do a job in the middle of the park today because Mick (Michael O'Connor) can't play on these (synthetic) pitches and (Matthew) Snoddy wasn't allowed to play because he's on loan (from Crusaders).

"I thought he was really good in there as well.

"In the last 10 minutes we weren't working the goalkeeper enough for the man advantage that we had, I wanted to keep Andy Hall on the pitch for his set-plays and so we threw Conor out on the left. Thankfully we did it because that's where he got his goal from, bending one into the far corner. It was an absolutely brilliant goal.

"He was fantastic for us from start to finish today."

The win was only secured in injury time after Chris Hegarty's last gasp chance was superbly saved by former Shamrock Rovers stopper Craig Hyland, who replaces the Crues' Jonny Tuffey at Glenavon last month.

"It was outstanding," Hamilton said of the save. "Since he came in, he has been superb. You wouldn't think he hasn't played football for five months. Usually you take five, six or seven games to get through your pre-season and get up to match sharpness but you can see he's getting better and better.

"Keepers that come for crosses are priceless and you saw it today how often he comes and plucks the ball out of the sky. We've been really pleased with them as we have with all the signings we brought in in January."

The result keeps Glenavon ahead of Ballymena United in seventh but now only six points behind fifth-placed Crusaders with two games in hand.

"I didn't even know that," Hamilton said. "The boys have been super this year. We've had a letter sent to us from the chairman of the referees' committee looking a meeting. The amount of decisions that have gone against us this season; I feel sorry for the players because if we had VAR in our league, I think we'd be sitting a lot higher up than we are."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 thanks to a Ryan Curran goal, Curtis Allen's double helped Coleraine beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 to go second, Ross Redman and Shay McCartan were on target as Ballymena United won 2-1 at Portadown and Ruairi Donnelly's goal saw Glentoran win 1-0 at Dungannon Swifts.