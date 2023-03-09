Conor McDermott grateful for football community in recovery from gambling addiction

Conor McDermott has said an emotional thank you to Coleraine Football Club and the wider Irish League community for providing the support which is helping to bring stability and peace to his life.

The Coleraine defender is continuing his recovery from a gambling addiction that shattered family relations and his mental health.

Eight tough months in rehab, beginning in a residential programme in Mayo and later in Italy, helped the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international turn his life around and now he is looking forward to a major Cup Final on Sunday as the Bannsiders take on Linfield at Windsor Park.

“You take each day as it comes. I’m not going to say it’s easy, there are fights and battles but with the help of the club, family and friends I am getting through it,” said the 25-year-old.

“I think without football and the support I have received God knows where my life would have went. Having that release and opportunity to speak to people at the ground is massive for me because I know it helps me quite a lot.”

McDermott admits it will be an emotional moment if he can help Coleraine defeat Linfield in the BetMcLean Cup decider.

“I probably will be emotional if we win, it will be nice to have something to show after the last few years,” he added.