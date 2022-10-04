Conor McKendry leaves it late to strike for Coleraine and pile more woe on struggling Ballymena United

Coleraine heaped more misery on Ballymena United as Conor McKendry’s goal with 10 minutes to go earned the Bannsiders a hard-fought 1-0 win on Warden Street.

David Jeffrey’s side — who came into the contest after five straight defeats in the Danske Bank Premiership — looked to a Cup run to turn their fortunes around but they were undone by McKendry’s late show.

In a game played in difficult conditions at the Ballymena Showgrounds, both teams created half opportunities early doors as Jordan Gibson and Lyndon Kane threatened the goal mouth at either end.

However, the chance of the first half fell to the Sky Blues as David McDaid had the vision to pick out Kenny Kane, but his attempt was smothered wide.

The Sky Blues made a bright start to the second half and Kane saw another glorious chance come and go as he fired wide of the post after Conor Keeley’s knock down on 48 minutes.

Oran Kearney — who was overseeing his 500th game in management — saw his side improve thereafter as Conor McDermott, Matthew Shevlin and McKendry all had sights of goal but they couldn’t find a way past Sean O’Neill in the Ballymena net.

On 68 minutes, the hosts thought they had edged in front as a delivery into the box met the head of Keeley and just when the defender started to celebrate, he was denied by a superb save by Martin Gallagher.

As the game entered the last 20 minutes, Coleraine were given the ideal chance to take the lead as Michael Place was adjudged to have tugged down Shevlin inside the box, leaving referee Tim Marshall with no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

To make matters worse, the United man was dismissed for a second bookable offence but Shevlin’s effort from 12 yards was denied by O’Neill.

However, despite that setback, Coleraine took the lead on 80 minutes. A clever piece of play and build-up by Jamie Glackin on the right-hand side teed up McKendry, who slotted home at the back post.

Coleraine — who have reached the last two Finals of the competition — were able to see the game out and reach the Quarter-Finals, with United now turning their attention to what is a huge game at home to Portadown in the League this coming weekend.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Redman, McDaid, Kelly, McElroy, McCullough, Kane, Gibson (Henderson 54), Parkhouse (Waide 85), Keeley, Place.

Subs not used: Whiteside Loughran, Graham, Clarke, Farquhar.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, Mullan, A. Jarvis (E McLaughlin 76) McCrudden, Carson (McKendry 33), O’Donnell, Glackin, O’Mahony (Lynch 46), McDermott, Shevlin (J McLaughlin 83).

Subs not used: Deane, Farren, Mitchell.

Referee: Tim Marshall

Match rating: 5/10

Man of the match: Conor McDermott