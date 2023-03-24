Conor McKendry says a Coleraine win over Larne can change title picture

Conor McKendry believes Larne are showing a title-wining mentality this season but he’s hoping Coleraine can slam the brakes on their Premiership glory bid at The Showgrounds on Saturday.

Tiernan Lynch’s table-toppers have the whiff of an historic championship success in their nostrils but champions Linfield are seven points behind and ready to pounce if the Invermen stumble in their last six games.

McKendry joined the Bannsiders from Larne in a summer 2021 move that saw Ben Doherty move in the other direction.

And the 24-year-old is not surprised that the full-time regime at Inver Park has produced title contenders.

“I think Larne have found a way to turns draws into wins this season,” said the former Ipswich Town youngster.

“They have been a lot more solid defensively and dangerous in attack. Their squad is better balanced now and it is their title to lose.

“I think this is their fourth season of full-time football and they are starting to kick on. This year they have found a style of play that works better in this League.

“Full-time football attracts better players not just locally but from England and Scotland.

“But anything can still happen, it’s a tight and unpredictable League.

“If we win on Saturday, that could change the picture a bit but the difference this year is Larne have been grinding out those victories. That’s how you win the League.”

Winger McKendry was injured in the run-up to the Cup Final but his determination to be involved was understandable.

“I thought we played well in the first-half but then didn’t create enough in the second-half and errors cost us,” he added. “We didn’t give enough on the day. It was hard to take, especially as it happened two years in a row, but that’s football and you have to move on.

“It’s been a tough few weeks. We had been going well before hitting a difficult period but I still think we can push on and finish higher in the table.

“We are a good group of lads and we will always give our best.

“It’s a case of winning as many games as possible now and qualifying for Europe, either automatically or through the play-offs.

“I think we can score more goals and improve as an attacking force. But we have surpassed last season’s points tally and want to finish strongly.

“We believe we can beat anyone in the top six but injuries have knocked us back a bit.

“The Larne game is a good opportunity to show again we can beat sides above us in the table. There is more pressure on them but they are handling it well.”