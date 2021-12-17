Conor McMenamin and Ruaidhri Donnelly help Glentoran make it a magnificent seven

Glentoran 2 Glenavon 0

Glentoran made it seven wins in a row and 12 unbeaten with this comfortable 2-0 victory over Glenavon, but with Linfield also winning at Larne, they have to be satisfied with second place on goal difference — for now.

However, they look the strongest team in the league at the moment and while nothing is won in December, they head into the holiday programme in superb form.

Goals from Conor McMenamin and Ruaidhri Donnelly in the first half settled the contest and all that was missing from a complete performance was a third goal in a one-sided second half.

Glenavon came here on a three-match winning run of their own but they were never allowed to extend that streak by a Glentoran defence who thwarted virtually every attack, on the rare occasions they got through the midfield duo of Joe Crowe and Seanan Clucas, ensuring goalkeeper Aaron McCarey had one of his easiest games of the season.

Glentoran’s confidence was evident from the start and visiting goalkeeper James Taylor was in action after just five minutes, with no help from his defence.

Jay Donnelly somehow found himself unmarked in the penalty area from a McMenamin throw-in and all he had to do was turn and shoot but Taylor reacted well and diverted the chance away with his legs.

The opening goal was, however, delayed for only another seven minutes. Rhys Marshall won the ball in the centre circle and it was picked up by Ruaidhri Donnelly, who instantly fed his brother wide on the right. Jay then crossed past a static defence for McMenamin to stab home.

The pace of the attack made the goal and Glenavon couldn’t cope with the Glens’ movement.

Gradually the visitors got into the game and were able to keep meaningful possession, albeit without much end product. Indeed, the only shot on target they had came after half an hour from Matthew Fitzpatrick but it was superbly blocked by former team-mate Caolan Marron.

Three minutes later, Glentoran had doubled their lead after another series of quick, first-time passing. Jay Donnelly provided the final assist, putting Ruaidhri in the clear, and he produced a clinical finish, right to left, into the far corner.

Goalkeeper Taylor earned the wrath of the home support when he collided with McMenamin, who required treatment, and then went face-to-face with Jay Donnelly as tensions raised.

Although Glenavon have won only three of the last 14 league games between the teams, they had scored in all but one of them but a goal seemed as far away as ever in the early stages of the second half as the Glens continued to dominate.

A superb through ball from McMenamin put Ruaidhri Donnelly in the clear and he would have set up Jay for a seemingly certain goal only for a brilliant interception by Andrew Doyle.

Midway through the half, McMenamin received a standing ovation when he was substituted for Robbie McDaid — the fourth Glentoran player facing his former club — who was free to take part in the game after the red card he received against Carrick Rangers last week was overturned on appeal on Thursday night.

He had the chance to make an instant impression, just as he had done at the Loughview Leisure Arena when his first touch was a disallowed goal. This time it resulted in a shot on goal from 20 yards, but it was straight at Taylor.

Glentoran: McCarey, Marshall, Marron, McClean; R Donnelly (Cushnie 88), Crowe, Clucas; McCartan (Plum 81), McMenamin (McDaid 68); J Donnelly. Subs not used: Garrett, Bigirimana, Smith, Glendinning.

Glenavon: Taylor; Ward (Lynch 90), A Doyle, Wallace, Singleton; O’Connor (Harmon 81), Garrett (Hunter 81); Fitzpatrick, Snoddy, Campbell (J Doyle 68); Waterworth (Hall 68). Subs not used: Brown, Beggs.

Referee: Ross Dunlop

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 6/10