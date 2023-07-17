Conor McMenamin can inspire stars of all ages after St Mirren move: David Healy

Conor McMenamin sealed a cross-channel switch from Glentoran to St Mirren at the age of 27

David Healy believes Conor McMenamin’s move to St Mirren has offered fresh hope and encourgement to Irish League players who didn’t manage to seal a cross channel move earlier in their career.

McMenamin was handed his competitive debut in the Saints’ 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat at Montrose on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland winger was relieved to see the transfer go through after lengthy negotiations with the Buddies, even accepting less wages while an agency fee was sacrificed to make the deal happen.

McMenamim has won six Northern Ireland caps, including substitute appearances in the recent 1-0 Euro qualifier defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan, and he was determined to make the move this summer.

There’s a steady trickle of young players leaving Northern Ireland for clubs in England and Scotland, while others like McMenamin’s former Glentoran team-mate Terry Devlin establish themselves in the Irish League before taking the leap of faith.

Northern Ireland youth international Devlin joined League One outfit Portsmouth last month on an initial three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Linfield boss Healy is thrilled to see former Blues youngster McMenamin — whose two stints with the Glens came either side of spells at Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville — get his chance in Scotland’s top tier and he believes the switch sends a strong message to other players in the Irish Premiership.

“I think it’s great for the League. I was pleased for him. I have known him since he was a kid and played with his dad,” said former Northern Ireland striker Healy.

“I knew all about him and he gives people hope that when you leave a Linfield or Glentoran that you can still thrive if you train well and have ability.

“He’s got himself in really good condition which has earned him an opportunity to play full-time football in Scotland and also stay at that level.

“It can be preferable to get away in your early twenties but Conor didn’t have the luxury of being in an environment where that could happen.

“But his move gives everyone hope. We have players who we have taken back from England or Scotland and in our initial conversations, if they do not have the drive or aspiration to get back across the water, I would not sign them, I wouldn’t touch them.

“If they are happy to come from a full-time environment in England and just play in the Irish League, I probably would not sign them.

“It’s drilled into them our thinking and Conor is 100 per cent proof that, at the age of 27, a move can happen.

“There are many players in our League who could thrive in a full-time environment in England or Scotland if the opportunity arises.

“Conor is going to a top club with a brilliant coach and manager in Stephen Robinson, assisted by Diarmuid O’Carroll, who knows Conor very well.

“I hope it works out for him and I wish him all the best.”