Conor McMenamin can return stronger, says Glens legend Paul Leeman

Leeman – the last Glens skipper to lift the Gibson Cup in 2009 – suffered a broken leg during his career and knows what it’s like to deal with the physical and mental challenges of rehabilitation.

“I was in my 30s and it doesn’t get any easier when you get older but Conor is 27 and he will come back strong,” said Leeman who won four league titles and three Irish Cups with the east Belfast side. “The Glens have a full-time set-up now and he will get the right care and treatment.

“When I was playing we didn’t have that day to day focus on rehabilitation.

“The modern players have access to great facilities.

“I was out for nine months, but hopefully Conor’s injury isn’t as bad and we will see him return within eight weeks. It can be difficult to come back from.

“You can be really unlucky with injuries. Conor was on the wrong end of a bad tackle, but he can come back and hit the ground running again.

“It does take time to get that confidence back and get up to speed again. There’s a mental side to overcome, but for the league’s sake we want him back out there.”

Leeman, who also won a league title later in his career with Crusaders, felt the tackle by Coleraine defender Dean Jarvis was a reckless one.

“I felt it was a mistimed tackle, Dean Jarvis had no real need to go in with a tackle from behind,” said Leeman who made 597 appearances for the Glens.

“Tackles can be mistimed and you can get carried away. You want to get tight to Conor, but he has gone in aggressively and caught him. Conor wants to take players on and tackles can be mistimed. He will be fouled quite a lot because of the style of his game and it’s unfortunate he’s suffered a bad injury. “I can understand why people are so angry because he’s such a key player for the club.” After the scoreless draw at Coleraine, Glens boss Mick McDermott was critical of referee Steven Gregg for only issuing a yellow card for the challenge. McDermott feels the officials should raise their game when it comes to protecting the league’s best players. Leeman argues: “You hope that referees protect all the players. I think after what has happened the officials will be more aware of attention on the flair players now. Refereeing is a tough job, but if there’s a reckless or overzealous tackle the referee needs to deal with it in the right way. They’ve got to do their job.” At the weekend there was a VAR demonstration at Windsor Park where Linfield defeated Glenavon and some observers will feel if the technology was in use at the Showgrounds on Friday, the referee could have reached a different conclusion on calls made during the game. But Leeman is not a fan of VAR being introduced into the Irish League. “VAR could have altered a decision on the night, however I’m not a fan of it in the Irish League,” said Leeman who is coaching Dundela under-16s. “It might work at the highest level, but I think it would take so much away from our game. “There are pros and cons with it and even with VAR the decisions aren’t always right.” Glentoran must soldier on without the Northern Ireland winger, but it’s hoped his season is far from over. Next up for McDermott’s men is a County Antrim Shield semi-final against Big Two rivals Linfield at Windsor Park tomorrow night. “Conor has been the standout performer for Glentoran, a matchwinner and game changer,” said Leeman. “He’s a big fans’ favourite with the potential to achieve great things for the club so it’s a pity. He will be hard to replace, but Glentoran have invested heavily in their squad and there will be opportunities for other players to show what they can do. “But you can’t replace a Conor McMenamin who has taken his game to another level since his Northern Ireland call-up.”