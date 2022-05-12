Conor McMenamin can win us a European place, claims Glentoran manager Mick McDermott

Manager Mick McDermott has hailed the contribution of hotshot Conor McMenamin, who was instrumental in helping Glentoran claim a place in Friday night’s NIFL Europa Conference League qualifying final.

In a season that promised so much but delivered so little, the east Belfast side have the chance of ending the campaign on a high by punching their ticket to European football next season – which also brings a £250,000 financial bonanza.

Standing in their way will be Tiernan Lynch’s Larne, who also qualified for the decider courtesy of their win over Coleraine.

The Glens were just too hot to handle in Tuesday night’s semi-final at The BetMcLean Oval against Gary Hamilton’s gutsy Glenavon. McMenamin shot them into the lead seconds after the break with a slick finish before Jay Donnelly sealed the deal with a thumping header.

They had a poor season by their own high standards, finishing an alarming 12 points adrift of champions – and bitter cross-town rivals – Linfield.

What was to make matters worse was the fact that Glentoran were then thrown out of the Irish Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their quarter-final win over Newry City.

Even though they appealed the decision, there was no way back. But, should they get the better of Larne at The Oval on Friday night, it would go a long way to erasing that horrible memory.

McDermott believes if McMenamin can produce the form he displayed against Glenavon, they’ll have every chance.

“Conor has a bit of menace about him, he was unplayable at times,” purred McDermott. “There are moments when he gets isolated on a one-on-one situation, he’s hard to stop.

“His performance reminded me of his display against Linfield at Windsor Park earlier in the season when he was taking people on; he was full of energy. That was one of his most dominant performances for me.

“I thought Conor and Jay were exceptional (against Glenavon)... I thought Jay’s movement up front was great.

"Ruaidhri (Donnelly) also did well when he came on. He was actually ill and was at hospital on Monday, but he called me to ask me to stick him in the squad. He missed a big chance at the end but his excuse was he was on tablets.”

Conor McMenamin celebrates his goal with Jay Donnelly who went on to double Glentoran’s lead against Glenavon

McMenamin and Donnelly have now hit half-a-century of goals between them this season – the latter has bagged 29.

McDermott added: “The most important thing for me was last season we conceded the least goals in the league. This year we have scored the most goals thanks to Conor and Jay, but out of the top six (clubs) we have conceded the most.

“You don’t win league titles with stats like that. Of course, there are various reasons for that. Luke McCullough has been out since early October.

“Our strongest back four last season was Marron, McCullough, McClean and Kane. It allowed Rhys Marshall and Bobby Burns to operate in midfield. But they both ended up playing in full-back positions, we had to reshuffle.

“That certainly had an impact on goals conceded. Luke will be back around September. He’s flying in the gym, but he has to wait until the ligament heals. It’s usually an eight or nine month lay-off.”

McDermott, however, reckons his boys must produce their 'A' game against an in-form Larne side.

“We’ve had some good games against them this season, they have all been close,” he added. “Now we go into a final against them... they are a talented team and there are going to be some tired legs because it’s a quick turnaround.

“You start the season hoping to win a trophy and qualify for Europe. Larne are in the same boat as ourselves... unfortunately one of us is not going to make it (to Europe).

“What they have done over the last five years has been great for the league. They are going to be hungry to beat us – just like we’ll be eager to beat them.

“We know we haven’t had a great season in terms of a trophy, we expected to win something. At the start of the season our target was also to make it into Europe, so we now must compete the job.”