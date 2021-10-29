Conor McMenamin cracker seals Glentoran’s triumph over Carrick

Carrick Rangers 0 Glentoran 2

No chance: Carrick goalkeeper Neil Shields can get nowhere near Conor McMenamin’s stunning second goal for Glentoran

Glentoran continue to enjoy their away days. A fourth win of the season — compared to a solitary league success at home — was wrapped up on the hour by a stunning shot from the edge of the area by man of the match Conor McMenamin.

The midfielder was involved in numerous attempts on goal but until then it was only Jay Donnelly’s goal, 30 minutes earlier, which separated the teams.

It was Carrick Rangers’ first game at the newly named Loughview Leisure Arena but it was the same pitch and again a top-six team proved too strong; Coleraine the other winners.

It took Glentoran barely two minutes to make their forward presence felt with the Donnelly brothers combining to set up their first chance. Ruaidhri’s ball over the top caught the home defence flat-footed and Jay pounced but his shot flew wide.

Carrick were playing with only one up front, Jordan Gibson, who has scored only one goal this season, ploughing the lone furrow and he was repeatedly outnumbered by the Glens defence.

Midway through the half, Kurtis Forsythe, on a rare raid forward, was fouled on the edge of the ‘D’ and from the free-kick Ross Glendinning had to tip over Kyle Cherry’s effort.

The opener came on the half-hour and was simplicity itself. McMenamin’s pin-point cross from the left found Jay Donnelly in acres of space in the penalty area and he had all the time in the world to guide the ball into the opposite corner of the net.

Spurred on by the goal, they upped the tempo before the break. First, Hrvoje Plum’s superb through ball appeared to send McMenamin through on goal but a brilliant recovery tackle by Forsythe prevented him even getting in the shot.

And it was Forsythe again to the rescue on the stroke of half-time after another flowing Glentoran move, started by Jay Donnelly, continued by Seanan Clucas and would have been finished by McMenamin only for the young full-back to force him to shoot wide.

Carrick came out of the traps fast at the start of the second half and from Lloyd Anderson’s cross, Gibson forced Glendinning into a smart save. But it wasn’t long before the goal-bound traffic was heading in the opposite direction.

Jay Donnelly met Rhys Marshall’s cross with a sweet header but it was straight at Neil Shields’ legs and then McMenamin was denied again, this time by Jim Ervin’s last-ditch tackle.

McMenamin’s moment finally came from a short corner and after taking the ball across the edge of the area, he unleashed an unstoppable left-foot drive into the top corner.

There was still time for McMenamin to be denied twice more by Shields and Forsythe, who completed a fine match by clearing off the line from Robbie McDaid.

Carrick: Shields; Forsythe, Surgenor, Ervin, Tilney; D Kelly, Cherry (E Kelly 69), Gawne McGuckin 69), Anderson, Nixon; Gibson. Unused subs: Skeet, Kalla, Mulholland, McGimpsey, Hoy.

Glentoran: Glendinning; Forsythe, Marron, McClean, Burns; Plum (Smith 76), McCullough, Clucas, McMenamin (Cushnie 90); R Donnelly (McDaid 76), J Donnelly (Mitchell 82). Unused subs: Morris, Bigirimana, Crowe.

Referee: Ian McNabb

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 7/10