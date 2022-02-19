Conor McMenamin explains how he chose Glentoran over Larne in dramatic deadline day transfer

Conor McMenamin was set to move to Larne until he decided to answer Glentoran's calls.

Glentoran star Conor McMenamin has opened up on how his dramatic move to the Oval came about at the expense of Larne.

It was right at the end of the January 2020 transfer window that McMenamin joined the Glens, having earlier in the window seemed set to be off to Inver Park.

In the end, it was understood that Glentoran tabled a bigger cash plus player offer – with Paul O’Neill going to other way - to win the race for the versatile attacking player.

It’s a move that has paid off in east Belfast, with McMenamin netting 20 Premiership goals in 39 games.

And now he’s opened up on just what happened behind the scenes on that dramatic deadline day.

"It was practically done to Larne,” he to BBC Radio Ulster’s Saturday Sportsound. “It has been well documented and everyone knows that.

"I spoke to Kenny (Bruce), Tiernan (Lynch) and Seamus (Lynch) and had agreed to sign for them. It was all done.

"To be fair Mick (McDermott) and Windy (Paul Millar) kept trying to ring me, but I had my mind up to join Larne.

"It was Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin (Cliftonville manager) who said, 'look, will you just answer the phone to them and give them a chance?'. And I did.

"To be fair, I am glad Paddy said that to me. I have loved my time here and get on really well with Mick and Windy."

Despite going back on his initial agreement, McMenamin explained that there has been no hard feelings between himself and Larne.

"I felt really bad for Tiernan, Seamus and Kenny because they put in so much work to get me that month," McMenamin added.

"At the time there was that awkwardness when you met them. But to be fair Kenny has always texted me.

"When I was going to sign for Larne I always said getting a house for my wee girl was always the most important thing. And when I got one recently he said congratulations on getting the house.

"He texted me the other day, and he has wished me a happy new year and things like that.

"We get on really well. It is a sign of the man he is. He texts me quite regularly if I have done well to say well done and keep it going."