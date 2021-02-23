Conor McMenamin fires Glentoran back into title race with last gasp win over Linfield

Linfield 0-1 Glentoran

Conor McMenamin is congratulated by Glentoran team-mates Rhys Marshall and Gael Bigirimana after his injury-time goal won the Big Two derby.

Game on in the title race. Glentoran are part of it now after a vital victory against champions Linfield at Windsor Park secured by Conor McMenamin in injury time.

McMenamin used to play for the Blues. Now he breaks their hearts. He did it last month at Solitude when he was at Cliftonville and tonight the winger's timing was perfect for the Glens with his late, late cross from the right nestling in the net much to the joy of manager Mick McDermott and all connected with his club.

McDermott will say that's why he moved heaven and earth to bring McMenamin to the Oval, delivering a result that has blown the battle for the championship battle wide open.

The Glens are now just 12 points behind their biggest rivals but crucially have two games in hand and, after this, confidence will be flowing in the Oval ranks.

The outcome won't just be celebrated in east Belfast. Larne, Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftonville will look at this and think they have a shot at glory in the Danske Bank Premiership too.

Linfield are still ahead of the pack but this is a big blow to them with their unbeaten home record in the league this season coming to an abrupt end. Indeed this was a first Premiership loss for David Healy's side at Windsor since August 2019.

In November the Glens had gone close to ending it when the teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with the visitors finishing with nine men. One of those sent off, goalkeeper, Dayle Coleing was a hero tonight with a string of important saves.

At the other end McMenamin was the matchwinner just as he was before his January transfer to the Oval, when he scored twice in a 4-3 victory for Cliftonville versus the champions.

After all the wind and rain earlier in the day, the weather was calmer than many had thought. So too the derby until midway through the first period when Caolan Marron crunched into Jamie Mulgrew with a high and crude challenge. Yellow was the card colour shown by referee Raymond Crangle when some in the Blues camp felt it should have been red.

Maybe that sparked Healy's men into life because from there they could have gone in 3-0 ahead at the break. After the slickest passing move of the first period Joel Cooper, from outside the box, hit the bar. Only he knows if it was a cross or shot.

Closer to the interval Marron gave the ball away to Shayne Lavery who powered towards the area before passing to Jordan Stewart whose shot was too close to the grateful Coleing.

It was the same again moments later when after Mulgrew drove forward the ball broke to Lavery who raced clear only to give Coleing the opportunity to save when the Northern Ireland ace should have been celebrating breaking the deadlock.

Coleing was fast becoming the most influential figure in the contest saving superbly from Cooper's drive just after the break after the winger had skillfully earned himself some space following Stewart's neat flick.

The game was starting to liven up with McMenamin making a brilliant break from inside his own half. A goal looked on but Hrvoje Plum couldn't take McMenamin's pass in his stride and the opportunity was lost. Then Robbie McDaid fired over and Jay Donnelly headed straight at Chris Johns close in with the Oval side all of a sudden a serious threat.

As the minutes ticked by the Glens were getting closer. On 70 minutes, impressive substitute Ciaran O'Connor was only denied by the fingertips of Johns who did just enough to push the substitute's fabulous strike on to the bar.

McDaid and McMenamin were becoming increasingly dangerous. Luke McCullough was denied by a brilliant block from Jimmy Callacher but there would be no stopping McMenamin in the 91st minute.

From the right he floated in a cross. Rory Donnelly looked as though he may have got a touch but the goal was awarded to his buddy. What a moment for Glentoran's latest signing.

LINFIELD: Johns, Haughey, Stafford, Callacher, Quinn, Nasseri (Millar 66), Mulgrew, McClean (Fallon 64), Cooper, Stewart, Lavery. Subs not used: Moore, Newberry, Clarke, Pepper, Palmer.

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Marron (O'Connor 63), McCullough, McClean, Kane, Marshall, Gallagher (Bigirimana 58), Plum, McDaid, J Donnelly (R Donnelly 82), McMenamin. Subs not used: Brown, McDonagh, Gorman, Stewart.

REFEREE: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Dayle Coleing

Match rating: 7 out of 10