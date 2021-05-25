Conor McMenamin fires Glentoran into Europe as Marcus Kane aims for big title challenge next season

Larne 0-1 Glentoran

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane is hoping European football can catapult his side into a more sustained title challenge next season.

The Glens rubberstamped their spot in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds with a 1-0 win at Inver Park, the goal coming from January signing Conor McMenamin two minutes into the second half.

After winning the Irish Cup last season, it will be back-to-back European campaigns for the club for the first time since 2011/12.

Read more What does new UEFA competition mean for the Irish League? All you need to know about the Europa Conference League

But, as celebrations echoed round Inver Park at full-time and on their climb toward the top, Kane was quick to point out it’s not the final rung of the ladder.

“I’m speechless,” he said. “That was the minimum this year, European football. We’re glad to be in the mix and hopefully next year we can go and push on for the league.

“We had a three year plan and last year spring-boarded us forwards. When you move the nets, if you keep moving them, you have to keep going up. We brought in a really good squad of players and we’ve gelled as the season has gone on so hopefully with a few more new faces, we’ll see where we can go next season.

“It’s much more than just the money. You get the chance to go and put your profile out there on a European stage. You attract a lot of players to Glentoran. We’re going to be jostling with a lot of full-time teams next season so having European football is a little bit of leverage for us."

The contest was cagey affair, and understandably so with so much at stake for both sides.

Just one point separated the sides at kick-off, with Glentoran leading the race for the coveted third place, which now comes with automatic European qualification after Linfield’s Irish Cup victory on Friday.

It led to an opening 45 minutes where both sides enjoyed comfortable spells of possession at times, without really creating a threatening opportunity in front of goal.

The first effort of the night was a speculative one from Ronan Hale, on six minutes.

Mark Randall pressed the ball high up the pitch on the right flank, and slipped the ball to Larne’s top scorer, but Hale’s effort drifted well wide, despite Dayle Coleing being well off his line.

Larne were comfortable at this point, but it took them another 20 minutes to create a chance of note.

With 24 minutes on the clock, some neat footwork from David McDaid saw him slip the ball right to Mark Randall, and the midfielder has a go from outside the angle of the box but this time it was a comfortable stop for Coleing.

Glentoran grew into the game as he half wore on, but a couple of Dale Gorman free-kicks was as much as they had to show for in front of goal.

Mick McDermott’s men made the perfect start to the second half however, when they broke the deadlock on 47 minutes.

Good work from Jay Donnelly saw him get to the byline on the left flank, and his cross was flicked to the back post where McMenamin was on hand to flick home.

With their tails up, Glentoran had an opportunity to really stamp their authority on the contest two minutes later.

This time Robbie McDaid made the opportunity when he picked up the ball on the left side of the box before controlling well, stepping inside but blazing well over.

Soon after this, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch went for broke in a game they knew they had to win, throwing on forward Johnny McMurray for midfielder Mark Randall.

This saw them take the game to their visitors, but still struggled to create many meaningful opportunities.

With 20 minutes to go, Davy McDaid tried his luck, after driving at the Glentoran defence but fired wide of Coleing’s righthand post.

There was controversy with 13 minutes left when the Glens thought they should have had a penalty.

Jay Donnelly raced clear of the Larne defence and skipped past the Conor Mitchell, who had raced out of area and rolled the ball towards an unguarded net. Home skipper Jeff Hughes blocked the ball with the visitors making strong appeals for handball.

Referee Steven Gregg waved away the appeals, with assistant boss Paul Millar getting sent off for his protests and Hughes having to be withdraw with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Larne went for broke in the closing stages, with sub Marty Donnelly seeing a free-kick deflected just over, with Albert Watson and Josh Robinson heading just wide from corners.

For Larne that was as close as they came to a leveller, and they now know they’ll be in a play-offs in a bid to claim the last European place next week.

Larne: C Mitchell, Watson, Robinson, Herron, Sule, Randall (McMurray ’57), Hale, McDaid (Donnelly ’72), Cosgrove, Hughes (Lynch ’77), Jarvis

Unused subs: Kelly, Scott, A Mitchell, Wade Slater

Glentoran: Coleing, Kane, McCullough, Gorman (Crowe ’89) Bigiramana, Gallagher, McClean, McMenamin (Clucas ’78), Marshall, J Donnelly (Mitchell ’87)

Unused subs: Morris, O’Connor, Cowan, Stewart

Referee: Steven Gregg