Conor McMenamin hits hat-trick as Glentoran thrash Ballymena to bounce back in style

Glentoran 4-1 Ballymena United

On the mark: Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin scores one of his three goals against Ballymena United last night

Conor McMenamin last night lit up the BetMcLean Oval by bagging a classy hat-trick as Glentoran swept aside David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United 4-1.

It was the first time a sizeable number of fans had been back at the east Belfast venue for 18 months — and how they enjoyed it, giving their heroes a rapturous ovation on the way off.

Robbie McDaid got the party started early on which was followed by McMenamin’s first of the night, but United did threaten to spoil the occasion by pulling a goal back before the interval through Leroy Millar.

Mick McDermott’s boys upped the tempo after the restart, with McMenamin producing a quick nine-minute double whammy.

The Glens sent out an early message with new signing Shay McCartan — transferred from United to Glentoran for an Irish League record transfer fee over the summer — sending McDaid clear on the left, but he curled his shot high and wide.

Then, Hrvoje Plum’s accurate free-kick from wide on the left was met by Jay Donnelly, but his flicked header was easily dealt with by Jordan Williamson.

It was perhaps no surprise when the home team forged into the lead on 17 minutes — and what a wonderfully worked goal it was.

McCartan cleverly sent Rhys Marshall free on the right and, when he delivered the most exquisite of crosses, McDaid was perfectly placed to ram home with a flick of his head.

And it got even better for the Glens as they scored in their very next attack. This time, Bobby Burns and Jay Donnelly combined through the middle.

The striker picked out McMenamin on the left and after he cut inside, his low right-footed shot ricocheted into the net, off the near post, well out of the reach of Williamson.

It was almost three on 27 minutes. Plum’s corner-kick was met by skipper Marcus Kane, who failed to direct his header on target.

Amazingly, United were back in the hunt five minutes before the break, scoring with their first meaningful shot at goal — although the Glentoran defending left a lot to be desired.

After Jude Winchester’s piercing run on the left, the ball came off the heel of Paul McElroy to Millar, whose low first-time shot appeared to take a deflection on the way in past Aaron McCarey.

But normal service resumed after the break with McMenamin producing a classy finish to restore his team’s two-goal lead on 61 minutes.

Donnelly showed great composure and vision in the box before finding the former Cliftonville man, whose fierce shot flashed under the diving body of Williamson.

And he was at it again nine minutes later when Donnelly’s shot was pawed into McMenamin’s path by Williamson, and he just doesn’t miss from six yards.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns, McCartan, Marshall (Clucas 84), J Donnelly, McDaid (R Donnelly 76), McClean, McMenamin (Bigirimana 76), Plum (Marron 65).

Unused subs: Mitchell, Smith, Glendinning.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Chapman, Redman, Winchester (Henderson 75), Kelly, McElroy, Waide (Beattie 81), Bramall (Kane 81), Loughran, Keeley, Millar.

Unused subs: Johnston, McKeown, Rodgers, McMullan.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison.

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin.

Match rating: 8/10

Glentoran Women moved back to the top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership last night with a commanding 9-0 victory over Big Two rivals Linfield Ladies.