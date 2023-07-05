Conor McMenamin: ‘I’m happy to have St Mirren deal over the line at last’

The Scottish Premier League club officially announced the arrival of the Glentoran star at 3pm, ending the long-drawn out transfer saga.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the fee includes a down payment of £125k with a further £75k in add-ons available should McMenamin succeed in Paisley. £30k of the transfer fee will go to Glentoran’s transfer rivals Cliftonville, who included a sell-on fee in the deal that took the winger from Solitude to the The Oval in 2021.

McMenamin has signed a two-year contract, with an option on a third season.

Glentoran knocked back two previous bids from the Scottish Premiership side managed by former Northern Ireland midfielder Stephen Robinson. But despite threatening to move onto other targets the Saints have come up with a financial package the Glens found too good to turn down.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Upon joining the Buddies, McMenamin said: "I’m really looking forward to it.

"It’s been a long few weeks back-and-forth, and I’m really happy to have it over the line. I can’t wait to get going.

"The manager wants me to be who I am and play the way I can play. He knows my strengths and I’m going to try and bring my strengths to the team.”

McMenamin, who scored 43 goals in 114 games for the Glens, has won six international caps after making his debut last summer and this move will be welcomed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

He won his fifth and sixth caps coming off the bench and impressing in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan last month.

The Paisley side are looking to kick-on from last season’s top six finish and push for European football, making it an exciting challenge for the Downpatrick man.

Manager Stephen Robinson – a former Northern Ireland international himself – said: "It’s been a protracted negotiation but I have to pay a lot of credit to Conor himself and his agent Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie.

"They made the deal work by taking a little bit less and sacrificing their agency fee and less wages than initially agreed. That shows a real desire to come to St Mirren.”

In a statement, Glentoran said: “While we all wish Conor every possible success in the Scottish Premiership, we are sad at the loss of a player who has performed so well for the club since returning to the Bet McLean Oval in January 2021. Conor has been an outstanding player for us and also a credit to the club and our league in each of his six appearances for Northern Ireland as a Glentoran player.”