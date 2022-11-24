Conor McMenamin insists Glentoran weren’t playing mind games over his ‘broken leg’ diagnosis and it was his decision to play

Northern Ireland star Conor McMenamin has opened up about his ‘leg break’ controversy, insisting Glentoran played everything by the book and that it was his call to start against Cliftonville last Sunday.

McMenamin has been the outstanding player in the Irish League this season with a series of breathtaking performances for the Glens but, over the last fortnight, focus has switched to two injury concerns.

The 27-year-old will see a specialist today about the second one which came about when he made a shock return to action in his side’s 1-0 loss at home to Cliftonville.

In the previous league game, McMenamin was stretchered off in a goalless draw at Coleraine with Oval manager Mick McDermott fuming after a challenge by Coleraine’s Dean Jarvis, which earned the Bannsiders defender a booking.

The original diagnosis was a fracture of McMenamin’s fibula which would have kept him out for a lengthy period but it transpired that was not the case, leading to criticism of the Glens.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, McMenamin gave his side of the story.

He said: “It was a bit of a nightmare. That night (against Coleraine), I went to get an X-ray and the initial scan showed there was a fracture in my fibula.

“I got sent home that night and was going the next morning to get a cast on. Thankfully the Northern Ireland doctor rang me and sent me to a private specialist in Knightsbridge for an MRI scan and I got the results on Monday or Tuesday. They came back clear but, by that stage, it was public that the fracture had happened. I was just glad it wasn’t a broken leg.

“From the outside looking in, it looks bad — as if we were playing mind games or that it was said it was a break when it wasn’t but three doctors told the club it was broken and they were going on what they were told.

“The club played it by the book. I was on the up after getting the all-clear to play against Cliftonville but, in the first-half when the tackle happened, it was all taken away from me again. I was thinking ‘did I rush back too soon?’. Everything like that is going to play in your head but I decided I wanted to help the team and that was my call. Obviously it didn’t pay off.”

McMenamin should know the extent of the damage today.

This injury has come at a time when he was playing the best football of his life with talk about a potential move across the water in January for a man who was making Glentoran tick.

“That’s why I’m so disappointed with the injury,” he added. “I was doing so well and the team was flying and I was helping them but the gaffer says we have a big squad and if I’m not there, it is a chance for someone else to step up and hopefully they can do that.”

The scrutiny on the winger this term has been intense.

"I suppose that’s part and parcel of football,” he said. “They aren’t going to talk about you if you aren’t doing well. That’s the way I look at it.

“I try to focus on playing football and what’s got me playing well and playing for Northern Ireland. I’ll keep my head down and keep working hard and try to block any negatives out.

“It is nice to hear people saying good things about me. It means you are doing something right and you are going on to the pitch every time thinking you can make something happen.”

In June, Ian Baraclough handed McMenamin his Northern Ireland debut and he was one of the few players to shine in the Nations League campaign. He now hopes to be included in the squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers when a new boss will be in place.

“That’s my ultimate aim,” he says. “I want to play at the highest level and playing for your country is that. I need to be doing well for Glentoran and whoever the new manager may be, hopefully I’m doing well enough for him to pick me.

“It helped me with the group when I came on (against Cyprus) and did well in my first game and the likes of Davo (Steven Davis) and Jonny (Evans) came over to me saying how well I’d done.

“That builds your confidence. Then starting and walking out with the team was an unbelievable feeling. Nobody will ever take that away from me and my family. It makes you want it even more.”

