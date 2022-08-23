Conor McMenamin is fired up for another goal spree this season

Danske Bank Premiership

Conor McMenamin opened his account for the campaign with a goal against Crusaders on Friday

Hotshot Conor McMenamin opened his goal account for the new Danske Bank Premiership season on Friday night — and he’s hoping it’s the first of many!

The Northern Ireland international was simply too hot to handle as he helped Mick McDermott’s team rack up their first win of the league campaign against Crusaders at the BetMcLean Oval.

It didn’t start well for the east Belfast side, who fell behind early on to a Ross Clarke strike. Ruaidhri Donnelly levelled before McMenamin sent Jonny Tuffey the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Former Crusaders defender Aidan Wilson then sealed the deal with a thumping header late on to send the fans home happy.

McMenamin insisted once referee Raymond Crangle pointed to the spot after a handball offence by Philip Lowry, he wasn’t giving any of his team-mates the chance to take on the responsibility.

“I suppose there was a bit of pressure, because the game finely balanced at that time with the scores level,” said McMenamin.

“When Raymond awarded the penalty, I grabbed the ball straight away, I was confident I would put it away.

“The feeling never changes, I love to see the ball hit the back of the net. I’m delighted I’m up and running again on the scoring stakes in the new season.

“I set the bar high last year in terms of goals, but I just try to help the team as much as I can. If I don’t get on the score sheet, I want help others and be involved in as many assists as I can.”

McMenamin insists his team had to show he ugly side of their game to win the physical battle.

He added: “We knew what to expect from Crusaders, they are a great side. They got though a round in Europe and they came to us full of confidence and rightly so. They started the season by winning the Charity Shield and they carried that form into their opening game in the league campaign, where they had a good win against Dungannon Swifts.

“We knew that we would have to be at our best to get the points.”

McMenamin limped off near the finish following a reckless lunge from Crusaders substitute Josh Robinson, but will be fit for tonight’s trip to Dungannon Swifts.

“I don’t think it was as bad as I first thought,” he added. “We now have a quick turnaround against Dungannon. They have quite a few new players on board which will take time for them to settle.

“They may have been beaten in their two opening games, but we’ll be taking nothing for granted. We must go there and be professional to get the job done.”