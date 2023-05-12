Conor McMenamin is now back to his best, warns Glentoran boss Rodney McAree

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree is all smiles during the Play-Off Semi-Final victory over Glenavon

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin wheels away in celebration after netting against Glenavon

Conor McMenamin is back on fire — and that’s good news for Glentoran boss Rodney McAree.

The 27-year-old produced one of his trademark solo performances to help the east Belfast boys crush ailing Glenavon 5-0 in Wednesday night’s European Play-Off Semi-Final at the BetMcLean Oval.

Not only was he on the scoresheet for the first time since February — when he bagged a screamer at Coleraine — but the Northern Ireland international had a hand in two of the other goals and was simply in an unplayable mode.

Defender Luke McCullough also got in on the scoring stakes — his second of the season — along with the Donnelly brothers, Jay and Ruaidhri, both introduced as second-half substitutes.

Robbie Garrett compounded what was a miserable night for the Lurgan Blues when he fired a McMenamin cross into his own net.

“Big players go through barren spells from time to time,” said McAree.

“Conor has been a little bit frustrated because he hadn’t scored for a while.

“He put that right and he really could have had a few more. He hit the post and he had an assist in two or three other goals.

“He was back to his best; that’s the Conor McMenamin we all know.

“That was the form he was producing earlier in the season.

“Although he was involved in the own goal, he can’t claim that; it would cost us money so it wasn’t his goal. Seriously, I think that goal has come at a good time for him and a good time for us.”

McAree was thrilled with his team’s application and ruthlessness in front of goal.

He continued: “I didn’t overly think we were great over the first half-hour but we found ourselves going in at half-time two goals to the good and we were relatively comfortable.

“The early goal in the second half killed the game. It was good because it gave us the opportunity to get players off the pitch and give other people minutes as well.

“I thought the substitutes that came onto the pitch were absolutely exceptional.

“They showed a real hunger, they wanted to do well and make an impact.

“I was thrilled for Jay and Ruaidhri to get on the scoresheet as well. But the others — Joe Crowe, Mal Smith and Shay McCartan — all demonstrated they want to get the shirt back. It was all very pleasing.”

The Glens will now face Cliftonville in a winner-takes-all Play-Off Final at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday (4.30pm), with a lucrative European place up for grabs.

“It’s never easy against any Cliftonville side,” added McAree.

“I’ve never known them to be anything other than a good side since I came into management.

“They had a very, very good result against Coleraine in the other Semi-Final. They did well to get over the line and they’ll take heart from that, but we are at home and it’s one we can look forward to.”

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton admitted it was a disappointing way to pull the curtain down on their season.

“We knew it would be difficult coming back here, they are a top quality side,” he said.

“We’ve played them four times this season and that was our only defeat, so by the law of averages we were up against it — it’s very rarely you’ll get four results going your way.

“We hadn’t a leg to stand on after conceding a goal after only three minutes, that was our game plan out of the window. But we conceded poor goals from set-pieces. We let ourselves down.

“We’d been defensively good over the previous 10 games, but when we needed to be good we let everyone down including the supporters, who came out in big numbers.”

Hamilton is already planning for next season, having signed 19-year-old Bobby Deane, who was formerly with Derry City and Lincoln City.

“It’s now about next season. A few of the boys have agreed new deals, such as Jack Malone, Sean Ward and Robbie Garrett, and we’ve already signed Bobby Deane. But it’s now about wheeling and dealing to try to get players in.

“It’s difficult, but we will explore every avenue to try and strengthen the group.”