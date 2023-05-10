Conor McMenamin leads Glentoran into European Play-Off Final with five-star Glenavon thrashing

Glentoran 5 Glenavon 0

Conor McMenamin at last came to the party as Glentoran punched their ticket to the Europa Conference League play-off Final following the demolition of Glenavon at The BetMcLean Oval.

After a year of expectation, offset by disappointment on a huge scale, the east Belfast boys will face Cliftonville in Saturday’s shootout with a lucrative European slot up for grabs.

Although they were favourites to see off Gary Hamilton’s team, it was the first time this season that McAree’s team have got the better of the Lurgan Blues – a sequence of results that had dire consequences in the Glens’ failure to make the top two.

The Glens also had an added incentive because of their embarrassing defeat by Larne in last season’s Play-off Final when they squandered a two-goal lead. That result was still very much a thorn in their side.

Defender Luke McCullough sent them on their way with an early opener before McMenamin’s class surfaced with a second goal just before the break – it was the first time he hit the net since February when he scored a screamer up at Coleraine.

Robbie Garrett completed a miserable night for the visitors by firing into his own net in the second half before the Donnelly brothers Jay and Ruaidhri, who both came on late on, got in on the scoring stakes.

The home fans were dancing with delight on three minutes. The Glenavon defence hardly covered themselves in glory trying to deal with a Niall McGinn corner kick as McCullough’s initial shot was blocked, but the ball bobbled into the air and it was the former Doncaster Rovers man who got up above everyone else to head home – a real calamity of errors.

Seconds later, Conor McMenamin gobbled up a pass from Wightman on the right and, after cutting inside, fired in a low shot that Brown did well to nick at the base of the post.

McAree’s boys threatened again on 13 minutes. This time Niall McGinn produced a little bit of magic, twisting and turning his ways past Aaron Rogers before firing low across the face of the goal, with Junior just inches away from converting.

Glenavon had to wait until the half-hour mark to get a sniff of a chance at the other end, but they had a helping hand from Marcus Kane, in for the injured Harry Murphy, as Jamie Doran drilled in a cross from the right that was met by the full-back, but his attempted clearance ricocheted into the hands of a grateful Aaron McCarey.

The inevitable second goal arrived 10 minutes from the interval and it was certainly no element of surprise because the visitors were under the cosh from the off.

Rhys Marshall threaded a great pass to McMemanin, who ghosted has the challenge of veteran defender Sean Ward before rifling a low shot past Brown at his near post.

It could have been worse for the over-run visitors. It took a wonder save from Brown to keep out a blockbuster from Terry Devlin as the Glens went for the kill, but the game was as good as over on 53 minutes.

It was that man McMenamin who eased his way past Danny Wallace on the right and his cross was turned into the net by the unfortunate Garrett.

McMenamin was now running Glenavon ragged and he was right out of luck to see low shot come back off the base of the post with Brown beaten.

The visitors somehow found the energy to carve out two decent chances on the hour, only for Peter Campbell to shoot wide before O’Connor headed against a post.

And they went close again on 70 minutes with Matthew Fitzpatrick’s header cannoning back off a post from a Rogers cross, but it was too little too late.

But the Glens put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal three minutes later. McMenamin eased past Wallace and crossed for Jay Donnelly, who ruthlessly rammed home.

It was all so easy, and the Donnelly brothers combined 11 minutes from time, with Jay setting up Ruaidhri who gave Brown no chance.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Crowe 76), McCullough, Burns, Marshall (Smith 76), Singleton, Devlin, McMenamin (McCartan 80), Wightman, McGinn (R Donnelly 68), Junior (J Donnelly 68).

Unused subs: Webber, Purkis.

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy (Kerr 88), O’Connor (Prendergast 76), Fitzpatrick, Campbell (Atherton 88), Baird, Wallace, Doran, Rogers, Garrett (Henderson 76), Ward.

Unused subs: Doyle, Norton, Lynch.

Referee: Tony Clarke

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 7/10