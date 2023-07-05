Conor McMenamin: Northern Ireland winger in Scotland to complete St Mirren switch

Conor McMenamin is in Scotland putting the finishing touches on his dream move to St Mirren which could be worth as much as £200k for Glentoran.

The Northern Ireland winger has linked up with the Buddies and will be unveiled as a St Mirren player once the medical is completed and personal terms are agreed.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the fee includes a down payment of £125k with a further £75k in add-ons available should McMenamin succeed in Paisley.

Glentoran knocked back two previous bids from the Scottish Premiership side managed by former Northern Ireland midfielder Stephen Robinson.

But despite threatening to move onto other targets the Saints have come up with a financial package the Glens can accept.

The former Cliftonville player knew that at the age of 27 this was his last opportunity to make an impact in the full-time game across the water and he made his feelings known to the Glens.

He is expected to sign a two-year deal – with an option on a further year – and can now dream of taking on giants such as Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic and Rangers in Scotland’s top flight.

McMenamin, who scored 43 goals in 114 games for the Glens, has won six international caps after making his debut last summer and this move will be welcomed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

He won his fifth and sixth caps coming off the bench and impressing in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan last month.

St Mirren are expected to confirm the deal today once formalities are completed.

The Paisley side are looking to kick-on from last season’s top six finish and push for European football, making it an exciting challenge for the Downpatrick man.