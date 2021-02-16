Conor McMenamin off the mark as Glentoran beat Portadown to hit top half

Portadown 1-3 Glentoran

Glentoran have finally broken into the top half of the Danske Bank Premiership table for the first time this season – and on the evidence of this 3-1 win over Portadown they will finish the campaign a lot higher.

The Glens were dominant in possession – albeit against a Ports side that played the last hour with only 10 men after Greg Hall was sent off – slick with their passing and if they had been more clinical in front of goal would have won by a lot more than a two-goal margin.

Conor McMenamin, who scored the first with less than two minutes on the clock, could have had at least a hat-trick in between Hrvoje Plum’s first-half penalty and Jay Donnelly’s second-half strike that wrapped up the points.

The Glens hadn’t played in 10 days and the rest seemed to benefit them as they came flying out of the blocks and scored with less than two minutes on the clock.

There was pace, quality and vision in the move as Donnelly laid the ball into the path of Plum just inside his own half and the Croatian midfielder played a superb ball to the left for Robbie McDaid to run on to and cross first-time for the in-rushing McMenamin to score his first goal since his high-profile switch from Cliftonville a fortnight ago.

Portadown began to create openings as Stephen Teggart troubled Glens goalkeeper Dale Coleing with a flick on from Sam Warde’s free kick and Coleing then made a fine save to deny Ruairi Croskery from close range after Greg Hall had sent a cross from the left into the box.

McMenamin came within a whisker of doubling both his own and his team’s tally with an effort that crashed off the base of the post before the east-Belfast men did get a second on 31 minutes.

It was a double-whammy for the Ports too. Goalkeeper Jacob Carney raced off his line to close down Plum out on the left edge of his penalty area, he sent a cross into the six-yard box and as McDaid headed the ball hit defender Greg Hall’s arm as he rose to challenge.

Referee Andrew Davey pointed to the penalty spot, showed Hall the red card and Plum stepped up to dispatch his penalty into the bottom right corner.

Glentoran missed a great opportunity to open up a three-goal lead five minutes later when Carney’s poor kick out when straight to Donnelly, but the young goalkeeper made amends by making a fine stop when the striker raced through one-on-one.

Portadown were rewarded for staying in the game when they pulled a goal back four minutes after the break — although it was largely gift-wrapped.

Paddy McClean tried to control a long ball, but only managed to present it to Bonis, who gleefully took possession, rounded Coleing, who had come way off his line to try to close down after the initial error, and rolled the ball into the net.

Glentoran began to turn their numerical advantage into pressure and created numerous chances, but frustratingly for them McMenamin missed the target and had a shot blocked, McClean headed wide from close range when it looked easier to score and McDaid rush an effort that he could only scuff in the end.

When they did finally get a third goal on 65 minutes it came, just like the first, with a real stamp of quality.

Luke McCullough brought the ball forward, sent it into the feet of McMenamin, who quickly sent it on to Plum and although his low cross hit a defender there was enough pace on the ball to take it through to Donnelly and he didn’t need a second invitation to finish from close range.

PORTADOWN: Carney, Hall, Finnegan, McCallum, Scannell, Teggart, McKeown (Tipton 46 mins, Conaty 70 mins), Guy (Kerr 31 mins), Warde, Croskery, Bonis. Unused subs: Buchanan, Lavery, Murray, Healy.

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Marshall, McCullough, McClean, Kane, Plum (Bigirimana 74 mins), Gallagher (Smith 87 mins), Gorman (O’Connor 66 mins), McMenamin, J Donnelly, McDaid. Unused subs: Brown,, Stewart, Clucas, Crowe.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 7/10