Conor McMenamin: St Mirren and Glentoran agree transfer fee for Northern Ireland winger

Scottish Premier League side St Mirren have signed Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin from Glentoran for a deal that could be worth as much as £200k to the East Belfast club.

The Glens have finally agreed to sell the former Cliftonville player, after knocking back two previous bids from the Buddies.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the fee includes a down payment of £125k with a further £75k in add-ons available should McMenamin succeed in Paisley.

The 27 year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal – with an option on a further year – with the Buddies, who are managed by former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson.

More to follow